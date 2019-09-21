Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Tall Pines Ice 9 3
Palmer’s 8 4
Mr. Nick’s 7 5
Soland’s Painting 7 5
L&L Rental 7 5
MN Twist Drill 7 5
Bougalis Construction 6 6
Hart Electric 5 7
Norri Distributing 5 7
Sportsman’s 5 7
L&M Radiator 4 8
Knitting Knight 2 10
Latest Results
Tall Pines Ice 4, Sportsman’s 0
Bougalis Construction 3, L&L Rentals 1
Mr. Nick’s 4, Knitting Knight 0
Palmer’s 3, Hart Electric 1
L&M Radiator 2, Norri Distributing 2
MN Twist Drill 4, Soland’s Painting 0
Individual High Games
Men: Masteeler 204, Peterson 226, Twig 233, 255, Roepke 254, 200, 209, Christie 214, Bye 208, Weinand 266, 227, Ralidak 208, Gustavsson 201, Manner 215, Elmquist 222, 256, 257, Plese 233, VonderHaar 258, 202, Lantman 225, Goerdt 227, Ranta 246, 212, Goss 237, 204
Women: Hobbs 172, Manner 257, 182, Skalsky 172
Individual High Series
Men: Twig 685, Roepke 663, Weinand 669, Elmquit 735, Plese 616, VonderHaar 628, Ranta 628, Goss 610
Women: Manner 598
Classic
Team W L
Jasper Engineering 30 12
Roma Lae Designs 29 13
Norri Distributing 27 15
L&L Rental 25 17
HBC 23 19
Range Spine 21 21
Valentini’s 20 22
Palmer’s 17 25
Budweiser 10 32
13th Frame 8 34
Latest Results
Budweiser 2, Jasper Engineering 19
Roma Lee Designs 16, Palmer’s 5
Norri Distributing 19, Valentini’s 2
L&L Rental 16, 13th Fream 5
Hibbing Bowling Center 10, Range Spine 11
Individual High Games
Martin 246, 242, Fawkes 247, Elmquist 232, Gustavsson 248, Manner 233, Peterson 225, Cleveland 258, 236, Goerdt 229, Manner 234, Bermis 236, Birmes 235, 258, VonderHaar 235
Individual High Series
Martin 695, Moritz 657, Cleveland 687, Birmes 695
Senior Women
Team W L
Wild Roses 6 2
Sweet Peas 5.5 2.2
Petunias 5 3
Tulips 5 3
Pansies 4 4
Lilies 4 4
Mums 3.5 4.5
Marigolds 3 5
Poppies 2 6
Orchids 2 6
Latest Results
Mums 1, Petunias 3
Tulips 4, Marigolds 0
Wild Roses 3, Pansies 1
Poppies 1, Lilies 3
Sweet Peas 4, Orchids 0
Individual High Games
Corradi 146, 146, Rent 171, Eichholz 140, 141, 143, Bishop 171, Cackoski 144, 146, Schweiser 155, Sartori 151, O’Brien 158, 153, 155, Manicni 142, Erickson 140, Niemi 145, 171, 171, Layton 145, Garver 146, Mesia 141, 150, Tokarczyk 143, 166, 143, Reini 170, Reini 166, 141, 144, O’Bryan 140, Winger 158
Individual High Series
Corradi 413, Eichholz 424, Bishop 406, Cackoski 412, Sartori 416, O’Brien 466, Neimi 487, Mesia 429, Tilarczyk 452, Reini 451, Winger 405
Commercial
Team W L
Rosie Tippin 5 17 4
Range Spine 16 5
Iron Range Tire 14 7
Kitzville Body 11 10
Thrivent Financial 11 10
HBC 10 11
Taco John’s 9 12
RRA 5 16
Thirsty Moose 5 16
BYE 7 14
Latest Results
Kitzville Body 7, Thirsty Moose 0
Rosie Tippin 5 5, Hibbing Bowliing Center 2
Taco Joh’s 5, Thrivent Financial 2
BYE 5, Iron Range Tire 2
Range Spine 5, Range Regional Airport 2
Individaul High Games
Timmerman 201, 204, VonderHaar 237, Cesari 212, Nenadich 204, 203, Harjamaki 209, Terzich 223, Whitman 235,, 210, 225, Fawkes 235, Nehiba 234, Maxie 202, Bye 211, Timmerman 201, Elmquist 216, Goss 206, 244, Fish 204, Johnson 211, 203, 202, Stark 208, 222
Individual High Series
Timmerman 600, Whitman 670, Goss 632, Johnson 616
Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Rudi’s 14 2
Kitzville Body Shop 12 4
Ranger Chevrolet 11 5
Accutax 8 8
Mr. Nick’s 8 8
HBC 6 10
Corner Bar 6 10
Genesis Refrigeration 6 10
Checco’s 5 11
American Legion 4 12
Latest Results
Checco’s 3. Accutax 1
Rudi’s Pizza 3, American Legion 0
Kitzville Body Shop 4, Mr. Nick’s 0
Genesis Refrigeration 0, HBC 4
Ranger Chevrolet 4, Corner Bar 0
Indivdidual High Games
McClellan 173, Frider 178, Barto 170, Pierce 181, Stalboerger 218, 172, Roepke 178, 183, Kutz 171, Lee-Wlodstad 192, Price 179, Ricke 188, Bronniche 183
Individual High Series
Stalboerger 547, Kutz 501
ELKS
Team W L
Range Spine 14 7
S&S Construction 14 7
Laitala Construction 11 10
Wells Fargo Bank 11 10
Larson Insurance 10 11
Dave’s West Howard 9 12
HBC 8 13
Thrivent Financial 7 14
Latest Results
Larson Ins. 4, Laitala Const. 3
S&S Const. 7, Thrivent Financial 0
Range Spine 5, Wells Fargo Bank 2
HBC 4, Daves West Howard Auto 3
Individual High Games
Emanuel 210, Mattson 203, Ostrander 225, Kobal 228, Layton 218, Carpenter 236, Birmes 211, 228, 268, Timmerman 224, Bye 236, Dale 202, Gangl 224, 224, Vlach 211, VonderHaar 203, 247, Houtkooper 208, Warmuth 229
Individual High Series
Birmes 707, Bye 627, Gangl 629, VonderHaar 633
