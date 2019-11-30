Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Rudi’s Pizza 40 16
Accutax 40 16
Kitzville Body 37 19
Corner Bar 33 23
H.B.C 29 27
Genesis 25 31
Checco’s 24 32
American Legion 18 38
Ranger Chevrolet 18 38
Mr. Nicks 16 40
Latest Results
American Legion 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4
Corner Bar 1, Ranger Chevrolet 3
Accutax 4, Checco’s 0
Mr. Nicks 0, Kitzville Body Shop 4
Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Genesis Refrigeration 1
Individual High Games
Jill Ostermann 176; Kristina Pierce 172, 170, 179; Carrie Moe 199, 171, 179; Tina Bussey 182; Terri Frider 176; Vicky Shofner 186; Marlene Barto 181; Becky Roepke 189, 205; Ruth Horvat 177
Individual High Series
Kristina Pierce 521; Carrie Moe 559; Tina Bussey 500; Becky Roepke 552
Mixed 55 Plus
Team W L
Daisies 32 16
Mums 30 18
Orchids 28 14
Sweetpeas 28 20
Marigolds 22 26
Sunflowers 16 32
Cosmos 14 10
Lilacs 14 28
Individual High Games
Men: Vince Cesari 236, 185, 182; Sam Nenadich 175, 196; Toivo Johnson 182, 219, 212; Mark Sartori 202, 169; Fran Vonderhaar 239, 258, 245
Women: Sheryl Tokarczyk 183, 146; Nancy Sartori 140, 166; Nancy Hill 146, 174, 156; Tracy Cesari 169, 156
Individual High Series
Men: Vince Cesari 603; Sam Nenadich 538; Fran Vonderhaar 742; Toivo Johnson 613
Women: Nancy Hill 476; Tracy Cesari 453; Sheryl Tokarczyk 466; Nancy Sartori 425
Commercial Bowling
Team W L
Rosie Tippin 5 64 20
H.B.C 60 24
Range Spine 55 29
Range Regional 54 30
Iron Range Tire 54 30
Thirsty Moose 38 46
Kitzville Body 35 49
Thrivent 27 57
Taco Johns 22 62
BYE 11 73
Latest Results
Hibbing Bowling Center 7, Taco Johns 0
Range Regional Airport 7, Thrivent Financial 0
Rosie Tippin 5 7, BYE 0
Range Spine 5, Thirsty Moose 2
Kitzville Body Shop 4, Iron Range Tire 3
Individual High Games
Jim Andrican 201; Jamey Johnson 224, 212, 226; Scott Terzich 227, 234; Craig Whitman 237, 240; Scott Fawkes 224, 265; Jack Berland 204; Brian Timmerman 202, 228; Kevin Vonderhaar 226; Kevin Maxie 216; Steve Nehiba 215; Dale Gustavsson 204, 203; Tony Varichak 203; Autum Herd 206, 222; Nick Basarich 218; Gary Bye 214, 234, 220; Travis Timmerman 205, 230, 202; Jamie Goss 235, 208, 266; Kelly Manner 203, 256; Vince Cesari 215, 256, 225; Louis Bruno 227; Toivo Johnson 211; Matt Maki 200
Individual High Series
Jamey Johnson 662; Scott Terzich 610; Craig Whitman 658; Scott Fawkes 674; Brian Timmerman 617; Kevin Vonderhaar 604; Autum Herd 608; Gary Bye 668; Travis Timmerman 637; Jamie Goss 709; Kelly Manner 629; Vince Cesari 726
Elks
Team W L
Dairy Queen 57 34
S&S Const 48 43
Wells Fargo 48 43
Thrivent 44 47
H.B.C. 44 47
Laitala Const. 43 48
Range Spine 40 51
Dave’s West Auto 40 51
Latest Results
Thrivent Financial 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3
Dairy Queen 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2
Dave’s West Howard Auto 4, Laitala Construction 3
Range Spine 5, S&S Construction 2
Individual High Games
D. Vincent 200; S. Hautala 203; J. Berland 203, 213; R. Layton 200; L. Ochsner 206 ; T. Emanuel 202; L. Sandberg 204; P. Vonderhaar 216, 216; J. Gangl 246; R. Woodman 213, 213; D. Williams 202; C. Dale 203, 216; L. Warmuth 228, 230; D. Gustavsson 225, 209; G. Bye 214, 247, 253; S.F. Ostrander 247, 213; E. Mattson 203
Individual High Series
J. Berland 615; J. Gangl 624; L. Warmuth 636; D. Gustavsson 605; G. Bye 714; S.F. Ostrander 637
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.