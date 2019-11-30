Dort’s Commercial

Team W L

Rudi’s Pizza 40 16

Accutax 40 16

Kitzville Body 37 19

Corner Bar 33 23

H.B.C 29 27

Genesis 25 31

Checco’s 24 32

American Legion 18 38

Ranger Chevrolet 18 38

Mr. Nicks 16 40

Latest Results

American Legion 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4

Corner Bar 1, Ranger Chevrolet 3

Accutax 4, Checco’s 0

Mr. Nicks 0, Kitzville Body Shop 4

Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Genesis Refrigeration 1

Individual High Games

Jill Ostermann 176; Kristina Pierce 172, 170, 179; Carrie Moe 199, 171, 179; Tina Bussey 182; Terri Frider 176; Vicky Shofner 186; Marlene Barto 181; Becky Roepke 189, 205; Ruth Horvat 177

Individual High Series

Kristina Pierce 521; Carrie Moe 559; Tina Bussey 500; Becky Roepke 552

Mixed 55 Plus

Team W L

Daisies 32 16

Mums 30 18

Orchids 28 14

Sweetpeas 28 20

Marigolds 22 26

Sunflowers 16 32

Cosmos 14 10

Lilacs 14 28

Individual High Games

Men: Vince Cesari 236, 185, 182; Sam Nenadich 175, 196; Toivo Johnson 182, 219, 212; Mark Sartori 202, 169; Fran Vonderhaar 239, 258, 245

Women: Sheryl Tokarczyk 183, 146; Nancy Sartori 140, 166; Nancy Hill 146, 174, 156; Tracy Cesari 169, 156

Individual High Series

Men: Vince Cesari 603; Sam Nenadich 538; Fran Vonderhaar 742; Toivo Johnson 613

Women: Nancy Hill 476; Tracy Cesari 453; Sheryl Tokarczyk 466; Nancy Sartori 425

Commercial Bowling

Team W L

Rosie Tippin 5 64 20

H.B.C 60 24

Range Spine 55 29

Range Regional 54 30

Iron Range Tire 54 30

Thirsty Moose 38 46

Kitzville Body 35 49

Thrivent 27 57

Taco Johns 22 62

BYE 11 73

Latest Results

Hibbing Bowling Center 7, Taco Johns 0

Range Regional Airport 7, Thrivent Financial 0

Rosie Tippin 5 7, BYE 0

Range Spine 5, Thirsty Moose 2

Kitzville Body Shop 4, Iron Range Tire 3

Individual High Games

Jim Andrican 201; Jamey Johnson 224, 212, 226; Scott Terzich 227, 234; Craig Whitman 237, 240; Scott Fawkes 224, 265; Jack Berland 204; Brian Timmerman 202, 228; Kevin Vonderhaar 226; Kevin Maxie 216; Steve Nehiba 215; Dale Gustavsson 204, 203; Tony Varichak 203; Autum Herd 206, 222; Nick Basarich 218; Gary Bye 214, 234, 220; Travis Timmerman 205, 230, 202; Jamie Goss 235, 208, 266; Kelly Manner 203, 256; Vince Cesari 215, 256, 225; Louis Bruno 227; Toivo Johnson 211; Matt Maki 200

Individual High Series

Jamey Johnson 662; Scott Terzich 610; Craig Whitman 658; Scott Fawkes 674; Brian Timmerman 617; Kevin Vonderhaar 604; Autum Herd 608; Gary Bye 668; Travis Timmerman 637; Jamie Goss 709; Kelly Manner 629; Vince Cesari 726

Elks

Team W L

Dairy Queen 57 34

S&S Const 48 43

Wells Fargo 48 43

Thrivent 44 47

H.B.C. 44 47

Laitala Const. 43 48

Range Spine 40 51

Dave’s West Auto 40 51

Latest Results

Thrivent Financial 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3

Dairy Queen 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2

Dave’s West Howard Auto 4, Laitala Construction 3

Range Spine 5, S&S Construction 2

Individual High Games

D. Vincent 200; S. Hautala 203; J. Berland 203, 213; R. Layton 200; L. Ochsner 206 ; T. Emanuel 202; L. Sandberg 204; P. Vonderhaar 216, 216; J. Gangl 246; R. Woodman 213, 213; D. Williams 202; C. Dale 203, 216; L. Warmuth 228, 230; D. Gustavsson 225, 209; G. Bye 214, 247, 253; S.F. Ostrander 247, 213; E. Mattson 203

Individual High Series

J. Berland 615; J. Gangl 624; L. Warmuth 636; D. Gustavsson 605; G. Bye 714; S.F. Ostrander 637

