Mixed 55-Plus

Team W L

Daisies 70 50

Marigolds 62 58

Sunflowers 60 60

Sweetpeas 58 56

Orchids 58 56

Lilacs 50 64

Cosmos 46 38

Mums 40 38

Individual High Games

Men: Vince Cesari 226, 201, 195; Fran Vonderhaar 187, 200; Mark Sartori 188, 171, 191; Toivo Johnson 186, 172; Dan Ryan 191, 199.

Women: Lynn Ryan 152, 140; Nancy Hill 158, 149, 181; Kris Vonderhaar 191, 210.

Individual High Series

Men: Fran Vonderhaar 528; Vince Cesari 622; Toivo Johnson 521; Mark Sartori 550; Dan Ryan 543.

Women: Nancy Hill 488; Kris Vonderhaar 536.

Splits: Lynn Ryan 3-10, 9-10; Kitty Bishop 3-10; Fran Vonderhaar 3-10; Toivo Johnson 3-10.

Commercial Bowling

Team W L

Rosie Tippin 5 121 54

Range Regional Airport115 60

Iron Range Tire 113 62

HBC 112 63

Range Spine 110 65

Thirsty Moose 87 88

Kitzville Body 79 96

Taco John’s 55 119

Thrivent Financial 49 126

BYE 24 151

Latest Results

Range Spine 7, Taco John’s 0

Thrivent Financial 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2

Iron Range Tire 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2

Thirsty Moose 5, BYE 2

Range Regional Airport 4, Kitzville Body 3

Individual High Games

Harjamaki 221, Manner 236; Nehiba 201; Gustavsson 205; Cesari 205; Parenteau 203; Timmerman 234; Pierce 206; Pierce 214; VonderHaar 235; Terzich 233, 279, 218; Whitman 216, 214; Fawkes 216, 205; Whitman 203; Varichak 201; Stark 202; Hurd 201; Johnson 204, 254; Bye 226; Timmerman 226; Elmquist 237, 236

Individual High Series

Timmerman 607; Terzich 730; Whitman 619; Johnson 632; Elmquist 665

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments