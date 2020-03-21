Mixed 55-Plus
Team W L
Daisies 70 50
Marigolds 62 58
Sunflowers 60 60
Sweetpeas 58 56
Orchids 58 56
Lilacs 50 64
Cosmos 46 38
Mums 40 38
Individual High Games
Men: Vince Cesari 226, 201, 195; Fran Vonderhaar 187, 200; Mark Sartori 188, 171, 191; Toivo Johnson 186, 172; Dan Ryan 191, 199.
Women: Lynn Ryan 152, 140; Nancy Hill 158, 149, 181; Kris Vonderhaar 191, 210.
Individual High Series
Men: Fran Vonderhaar 528; Vince Cesari 622; Toivo Johnson 521; Mark Sartori 550; Dan Ryan 543.
Women: Nancy Hill 488; Kris Vonderhaar 536.
Splits: Lynn Ryan 3-10, 9-10; Kitty Bishop 3-10; Fran Vonderhaar 3-10; Toivo Johnson 3-10.
Commercial Bowling
Team W L
Rosie Tippin 5 121 54
Range Regional Airport115 60
Iron Range Tire 113 62
HBC 112 63
Range Spine 110 65
Thirsty Moose 87 88
Kitzville Body 79 96
Taco John’s 55 119
Thrivent Financial 49 126
BYE 24 151
Latest Results
Range Spine 7, Taco John’s 0
Thrivent Financial 5, Rosie Tippin 5 2
Iron Range Tire 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2
Thirsty Moose 5, BYE 2
Range Regional Airport 4, Kitzville Body 3
Individual High Games
Harjamaki 221, Manner 236; Nehiba 201; Gustavsson 205; Cesari 205; Parenteau 203; Timmerman 234; Pierce 206; Pierce 214; VonderHaar 235; Terzich 233, 279, 218; Whitman 216, 214; Fawkes 216, 205; Whitman 203; Varichak 201; Stark 202; Hurd 201; Johnson 204, 254; Bye 226; Timmerman 226; Elmquist 237, 236
Individual High Series
Timmerman 607; Terzich 730; Whitman 619; Johnson 632; Elmquist 665
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.