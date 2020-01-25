ELKS
Team W L
Dairy Queen 16 5
Thrivent Financial 16 5
Dave’s West Howar 12 9
HBC 10 11
Laitala Const. 10 11
Range Spine 8 13
Wells Fargo Bank 7 14
S&S Const. 5 16
Latest Results
Range Spine 4, HBC 3
Dave’s West Howard Auto 7, Wells Fargo Bank 0
Thrivent Financial 5, Laitala Construction 2
Dairy Queen 7, S&S Construction
Individual High Games
Gangl 203, 235; Birmes 232; Bye 229, 215; Hautala 214; Layton 236; Garrelts 236, 248, 225; Ostrander 210, Kobal 204; VonderHaar 202, 246, 244; Motter 221; Houtkooper 224; Dale 214; Emanuel 202; VonderHaar 237, 237; Arola 206
Individual High Series
Gangl 608; Birmes 606; Garrelts 7-9; VonderHaar 692; Bye 623; VonderHaar 672
Commercial League
Team W L
Range Regional Airport 88 8
HBC 87 9
Rosie Tippin 5 85 40
Iron Range Tire 84 42
Range Spine 83 43
KItzville Body 57 69
Thirsty Moose 57 69
Taco John’s 36 90
Thrivent Financial 34 92
Bye 18 108
Latest Results
Range Spine 7, Thrivent Financial 0
Kitzville Body 7, Bye 0
Rosie Tippin 5 5, Thirsty Moos 2
Range Regional Airport 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2
Iron Range Tire 4, Taco John’s 3
Individual High Games
Fawkes 214, 212, 234; Harjamaki 219; Cesari 201, 214; Bruno 207; Johnson 200; Stark 204; Fish 213; Johnson 237, 205, 226; Sparby 216; Bye 227, 214; Timmerman 212; Goss 236, 223; Manner 247, 201
Individual High Series
Fawkes 660; Cesari 605; Johnson 668; Bye 629; Goss 652
Mixed 55 Plus
Team W L
Daisies 46 32
Sweetpeas 42 36
Marigolds 40 38
Mums 38 34
Sunflowers 38 40
Orchids 36 36
Lilacs 30 42
Cosmos 28 20
Individual High Games
Men: Nucech 180; Ryan 191; Cesari 196, 193; Nenadich 194, 213, 174; Johnnson 191, 224; VonderHaar 171, 216, 213
Women: Ryan 146; Hill 163, 157; Cesari 256, 148, 157; VonderHaar 169, 169
Individual High Series
Men: VonderHaar 600; Cesari 551; Nenadich 582; Johnson 581
Women: Hill 454; VonderHaar 473; Cesari 561
Splits: Cesari 2-7; Nenadich 2-5-7; VonderHaar 5-7
