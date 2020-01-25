ELKS

Team W L

Dairy Queen 16 5

Thrivent Financial 16 5

Dave’s West Howar 12 9

HBC 10 11

Laitala Const. 10 11

Range Spine 8 13

Wells Fargo Bank 7 14

S&S Const. 5 16

Latest Results

Range Spine 4, HBC 3

Dave’s West Howard Auto 7, Wells Fargo Bank 0

Thrivent Financial 5, Laitala Construction 2

Dairy Queen 7, S&S Construction

Individual High Games

Gangl 203, 235; Birmes 232; Bye 229, 215; Hautala 214; Layton 236; Garrelts 236, 248, 225; Ostrander 210, Kobal 204; VonderHaar 202, 246, 244; Motter 221; Houtkooper 224; Dale 214; Emanuel 202; VonderHaar 237, 237; Arola 206

Individual High Series

Gangl 608; Birmes 606; Garrelts 7-9; VonderHaar 692; Bye 623; VonderHaar 672

Commercial League

Team W L

Range Regional Airport 88 8

HBC 87 9

Rosie Tippin 5 85 40

Iron Range Tire 84 42

Range Spine 83 43

KItzville Body 57 69

Thirsty Moose 57 69

Taco John’s 36 90

Thrivent Financial 34 92

Bye 18 108

Latest Results

Range Spine 7, Thrivent Financial 0

Kitzville Body 7, Bye 0

Rosie Tippin 5 5, Thirsty Moos 2

Range Regional Airport 5, Hibbing Bowling Center 2

Iron Range Tire 4, Taco John’s 3

Individual High Games

Fawkes 214, 212, 234; Harjamaki 219; Cesari 201, 214; Bruno 207; Johnson 200; Stark 204; Fish 213; Johnson 237, 205, 226; Sparby 216; Bye 227, 214; Timmerman 212; Goss 236, 223; Manner 247, 201

Individual High Series

Fawkes 660; Cesari 605; Johnson 668; Bye 629; Goss 652

Mixed 55 Plus

Team W L

Daisies 46 32

Sweetpeas 42 36

Marigolds 40 38

Mums 38 34

Sunflowers 38 40

Orchids 36 36

Lilacs 30 42

Cosmos 28 20

Individual High Games

Men: Nucech 180; Ryan 191; Cesari 196, 193; Nenadich 194, 213, 174; Johnnson 191, 224; VonderHaar 171, 216, 213

Women: Ryan 146; Hill 163, 157; Cesari 256, 148, 157; VonderHaar 169, 169

Individual High Series

Men: VonderHaar 600; Cesari 551; Nenadich 582; Johnson 581

Women: Hill 454; VonderHaar 473; Cesari 561

Splits: Cesari 2-7; Nenadich 2-5-7; VonderHaar 5-7

