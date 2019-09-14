Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Rudi’s 10 2
Kitzville Body Shop 8 4
Mr. Nick’s 8 4
Accutax 7 5
Ranger Chevrolet 7 5
Corner Bar 6 6
Genesis Refrig 6 6
American Legion 4 8
HBC 2 10
Checco’s 2 10
Latest Results
Kitzville Body 0, Rudi’s 4
Checco’s 0, Genesis Refrigeration 4
Ranger Chevrolet 3, Accutax 1
American Legion 2, Corner Bar 2
Hibbing Bowling Center 0, Mr. Nick’s 4
Individual High Games
Roepke 170, 184, Pierce 178, 182, 189, Simonson 174, Stalboerger 178, Shofner 172, Jeranek 176, Hinds 180, Tomatz 177, Pritchard 176, Hunt 172, 185
Individual High Series
Roepke 503, Pierce 549
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Soland’s Painting 7 1
L&L Rental 6 2
Palmer’s 5 3
Sportsman’s 5 3
Tall Pines Ice 5 3
Hart Electric 4 4
Mr. Nick’s 3 5
Norri Distributing 3 5
Bougalis Const. 3 5
MN Twins Drill 3 5
L&M Radiator 2 6
Knitting Knight 2 6
Latest Results
Mr. Nick’s 3, Hart Electric 1
MN Twist Drill 2, Norri Distributing 2
Palmer’s 3, Sportsmens 1
Tall Pines Ice 4, Knitting Knight 0
Soland’s Painting 4, Bougalis Const. 0
L&L Rental 3, L&M Radiator 1
Individual High Games
Men: Twig 209, Schmelzer 216, 212, 236, Boben 201, Ochsner 226, Christie 237, Weinand 235, Goerdt 214, 207, Ranta 225, 203, Pelse 200, 206, Colwell 211, K VoncerHaar 223, 236, Ralidak 210, Maki 202, 234, Bonelli 200, Goss 244, 201, Manseau 208, Goerdt 207, 211, Elmquist 279, 221
Women: Roepke 179, 192, Skalsky 179, Peterson 191, 182, Mihelich 180
Individual High Series
Men: Schmelzer 664, Christie 609, Weinand 603, VonderHaar 641, Goss 617, Elmquist 671
Women: Roepke 509, Peterson 528
Senior Women
Team W L
Pansies 3 1
Marigolds 3 1
Wild Roses 3 1
Mum 2.5 1.5
Petunias 2 2
Orchids 2 2
Sweetpeas 1.5 1.5
Poppies 1 3
Tulips 1 3
Lilies 1 3
Latest Results
Tulips 1, Wild Roses 3
Petunias 2, Orchids 2
Poppies 1, Marigolds 3
Mums 2.5, Sweetpeas 1.5
Pansies 3, Lilies 1
Individual High Games
Layton 155, Garver 147, Eicholz 144, 145, Cerar 157, Tawney 156, Johnson 141, Rent 142, Slattery 144, Niemi 155, O’Brien 202
Individual High Series
Layton 410, Tawney 409, Rent 405, Niemi 403, O’Brien 473
Commercial Commercial
Week 2
Team W L
Iron Range Tire 12 2
Rosie Tippin 5 12 2
Range Spine 11 3
Thrivent Financial 9 5
Hibbing Bowling Ctr 8 6
Thirsty Moose 5 9
Kitzville Body 4 10
Taco John’s 4 10
Range Reg. Apt 3 11
Bye 2 12
Latest Results
Range Spine 7, Thirsty Moose 0
Rosie Tippin 5 7, Bye 0
Iron Range Tire 5, Kitzville Body 2
Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Taco John’s 2
Thrivent Financial 4, Range Regional Airport 3
Individual High Games
Mark Houtkooper 203, Norm Stark 204k Dan Nehiba 215, Steve Nehiba 212, Tony Spinelli 233, Scott Terzich 214, 213, Craig Whitman 203, 237, 204, Scott Fawkes 216, 278, Jamey Johnson 228, Gary Bye 204, Travis Timmerman 204, Jamie Goss 210, 206, Vince Cesari 211, 226, Brian Timmerman 201, 238
Individual High Series
Steve Nehiba 602, Scott Terzich 607, Craig Whitman 644, Scott Fawkes 691, Jamie Goss 606, Brian Timmerman 611
ELKS
Team W L
Range Spine 9 5
Wells Fargo Bankj 9 5
Laitala Construction 8 6
Thrivent Financial 7 7
S&S Construction 7 7
Larson Insurance 6 8
Dave’s W. How. Body 6 8
HBC 4 10
Latest Results
Thrivent Financial 5, Dave’s West Howard Body 2
Range Spine 4, Larson Insurance 3
Laitala Construction 5, HBC 2
Wells Fargo Bank 5, S&S Construction 2
Individual High Games
E. Boben 215, Ehys Layton 202, 216, T. Emanuel 200, M. Garrelts 225, 223, J. Birmes 244, 249, R. Motter 234, 224, G. Bye 214, 214, J. Gangl 205, 214, C. Vlach 203, F. VonderHaar 234, R. Spokely 233, S. Ostrander 204, B. Kobal 205
Individual High Series
M. Garrelts 639, J. Birmes 683, R. MOtter 654, G. Bye 626, J. Gangl 602, F. VonderHaar 606
