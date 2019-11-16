Dort’s Commercial

Team W L

Kitzville Body 33 15

Rudi’s Pizza 32 16

Accutax 32 16

Corner Bar 26 22

H.B.C 23 25

Genesis 23 25

Checco’s 21 27

Ranger 18 30

American Legion 18 30

Mr. Nicks 15 33

Latest Results

Hibbing Bowling Center 1, Accutax 3

Kitzville Body Shop 3, Genesis Refrigeration 1

American Legion 2, Mr. Nicks 2

Checco’s 1, Corner Bar3

Ranger Chevrolet 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4

Individual High Games

Arlys Nagler 200; Becky Roepke 197; Shirley Rodorigo 178; Diane Kobal 171; Kristina Pierce 183, 191, 219; Shawn Simonson 179; Lisa Stalboerger 188, 186

Individual High Series

Arlys Nagler 518; Kristina Pierce 593

Commercial

Team W L

Rosie Tippin 57 20

H.B.C 53 24

Iron Range Tire 51 26

Range Spine 50 27

Range Regional 47 30

Thirsty Moose 36 41

Kitzville Body 31 46

Thrivent 27 50

Taco Johns 22 55

BYE 11 66

Latest Results

Thirsty Moose 7, Taco Johns 0

Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Range Spine 2

Thrivent Financial 5, BYE 2

Iron Range Tire 5, Range Regional Airport 2

Rosie Tippin 5 5, Kitzville Body 2

Individual High Games

Brian Timmerman 256, 237; Kevin Vonderhaar 216; Dan Nehiba 202; Tony Spinelli 206; Dale Gustavsson 205; Jamie Nelson 231; Gary Bye 205; Justin Bye 203; Jamie Goss 225, 202; Scott Fawkes 244; Jack Berland 227, 258; Jim Andrican 204; Mike Fish 216, 214; Vince Cesari 237; Toivo Johnson 210; Matt Maki 204; Tony Varichak 207; Mark Lantman 221; Norm Stark 235

Individual High Series

Brian Timmerman 654; Jamie Goss 623; Jack Berland 664; Vince Cesari 621; Norm Stark 608

Senior Women

Team W L

Petunias 25 15

Tulips 23 17

Wild Roses 22 18

Lilies 21 19

Poppies 20.5 19.5

Orchids 20 20

Sweet Peas 20 20

Pansies 17 23

Marigolds 16 24

Mums 15.5 24.5

Latest Results

Orchids 1, Patunias 3

Lilies 4, Pansies 0

Wild Roses 2, Tulips 2

Marigolds 0, Poppines 4

Sweet Peas 3, Mums 1

Individual High Games

Layton 143, 151; Garver 155, 165, 145; Mesia 145, 148; Tokarczyk 163; Lenarz 149; Rent 146; Hill 168, 157; French 156; Sandberg 141; Eichholz 203; Corradi 145, 171; Hendrickson 166; Reini 162; O’Bryan 154; Winger 156; O’Brien 149, 159; Mancini 153; Bishop 163; Schweiger 154; Cackoski 155, Niemi 156, 149

Individual High Series

Layton 430; Garver 465, Mesia 426; Rent 421; Tokarczyk 433; Nill 456; French 404; Corradi 453; Hencrickson 441, O’Bryan 429; O’Bryen 444; Biship 407; Niemi 439

Pioneer

Team W L

Wrens 28 20

Blue Jays 28 20

Chickadees 28 20

Bobolinks 28 20

Canaries 28 20

Hawks 27 21

Coots 26 22

Larks 23 25

Crows 22 26

Vultures 22 26

Eagles 20 28

Penguins 8 40

Latest Results

Penguins 0, Chckadees 6

Hawks 2, Canaries 4

Bobolinks 2, Eagles 4

Coots 2, Blue Jays 4

Wrens 4, Crows 2

Vultures 2, Larks 4

Individual High Games

Layton 176, 212, 179; Gibson 189; Carlson 184, 188; Spokely 207, 183; Pecchia 203; Rancourt 191; O’Brien 191; Theisen 192; Vincent 175; Johnson 210; Boben 180m 180, 214; Fawkes 212; Evans 179; Whitman 215, 195; QFNWE `80; Dale 232; Bissonette 177; Bruno 184; Sparby 179; Bruno 175

Individual High Series

Layton 567; Carlson 531; Spokely 547; Boben 574; Whitman 546; Dale 557

Koffee Klatch

Team W L

Robins 23 5

Chickadees 14 14

Eagles 11 17

Cardinals 8 20

Latest Results

Robins 3, Eagles 1

Chickadees 2, Cardinals 2

Individual High Games

Cerar 141, 144; Niemi 162, 158; Jensen 146; Sandberg 145; Layton 147, 142; Niemi 153, 170, 161; Cackoski 178

Individual High Series

Cerar 409; Niemi 438; Sandberg 422; Layton 406; Niemi 484; Cackoski 421

Friday Strikers

Team W L

Industrial Rubber 23 9

Frito Lay 19 13

Roma Lae Designs 18 14

C&J Interior 17 15

2nd Chance 16.5 15.5

Toner Planet 14.5 17.5

Northern Foundry 11 21

Triple R Racing 9 23

Latest Results

Frito Lay 4, Roma Lae Designs 0

Toner Planet 3, 2nd Chance 1

Triple R Racing 1, Northern Foundry 3

C&J Interior 1, Industrial Rubber 3

Individual High Games

Men: Houtkooper 212; Olson 212; Timmerman 213, 257; VonderHaar 228, 211

Women: Hill 189, 192; Thompson 194; Roepke 187, 191; Kutz 181; Skalsky 211

Individual High Series

Men: Timmerman 641; VonderHaar 628

Women: Hill 526

Mesaba Miners

Team W L

Hart Electric 29.5 14.5

Soland’s Painting 27.5 16.5

L&M Radiator 23.5 20.5

Norri Distributing 23 21

MN Twist Drill 23 21

Mr. Nick’s 20 24

Tall Pines Ice 19.5 24.5

L&L Rental 17.5 26.5

Sportsman’s 15.5 28.5

Knitting Knight 13 31

Latest Results

L&M Radiator 2. Mr. Nick’s 2

Soland’s Painting 4, Sportsman’s 0

Tall Pines Ice 4, MN Twist Drill 0

L&L Rental 3. Knitting Knight 1

Hart Electric 3, Norri Distributing 1

Individual High Games

Men: Twig 224, 234; Gustavsson 254; Maki 215; Goerdt 217, 259; Ranta 219; Goerdt 205; Timmerman 254, 214; Mastellar 224, 203; Christie 224, 214; Moe 220; VonderHaar 225, 215

Women: Roepke 180; Nelson 176, 200; Skalsky 176, 205, 173; LaBine 186, 181; Waddell 181

Individual High Series

Men: Twig 637; Goerdt 669; Goerdt 663; Timmerman 641; Christie 618; VonderHaar 629

Women: Skalsky 554; LaBine 514

Elks

Team W L

Dairy Queen 50 27

Wells Fargo Bank 42 35

S&S Construction 41 36

Laitala Construction 38 39

Range Spine 35 42

Thrivent Financial 35 42

HBC 35 42

Daves West Howerd 32 45

Latest Results

Wells Fargo Bank 7, Range Spine 0

Dave’s West Howard 4, HBC 3

Thrivent Financial 5, S&S Construction 2

Dairy Queen 5, Laitala Construction 2

Individual High Games

Timmerman 204; Timmerman 205; Bye 255, 234, 226; Hautala 236, 204, 205; Berland 269, 221, 226; Gangl 236; Vlach 224; VonderHaar 211, 246; Houtkooper 200, 213; Dale 216, 223; Mattson 236, 204; Ostrander 225; Arola 224; Layton 246, 217; Ochsner 211; Emanuel 222, 213; Lenoie 267; Menara 202

Individual High Series

Bye 699; Hautala 645; Berland 716; Gangl 606; VonderHaar 647; Mattson 628; Layton 630; Emanuel 627i; Lenoie 645

Classic League

Team W L

Roma Lae Designs 151.5 58.5

Jasper Engineering 132 78

Silver Creek Liquor 128 82

Range Spine 117 93

Palmer’s 116.5 93.5

L&L Rental 108.5 101.5

Budweiser 103 107

HBC 84 126

Valentini’s 62.5 147.5

13th Frame 47 163

Latest Results

Roma Lae Designs 12, Jasper 9

Silver Creek Liquor 10, Range Spine 11

Palmer’s 12, L&L Rental 9

Budweiser 13, Hibbing Bowling Center 8

Valentini’s 15, 13th Frame 6

Individual HIgh Games

Thompson 235, 225; Berland 278; Christie 255; Timmerman 236; Fawkes 227, 246; Bogdan 233, 266; Birmes 258, 237; VonderHaar 246; Goerdt 236, 255; Ochsner 247; VonderHaar 234, 248; Kearney 235, 234; Varichak 246

Individual High Series

Bodgan 669; Birmes 692; Goerdt 697; Ochsner 654; VonderHaar 654; Kearney 666

