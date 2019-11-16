Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Kitzville Body 33 15
Rudi’s Pizza 32 16
Accutax 32 16
Corner Bar 26 22
H.B.C 23 25
Genesis 23 25
Checco’s 21 27
Ranger 18 30
American Legion 18 30
Mr. Nicks 15 33
Latest Results
Hibbing Bowling Center 1, Accutax 3
Kitzville Body Shop 3, Genesis Refrigeration 1
American Legion 2, Mr. Nicks 2
Checco’s 1, Corner Bar3
Ranger Chevrolet 0, Rudi’s Pizza 4
Individual High Games
Arlys Nagler 200; Becky Roepke 197; Shirley Rodorigo 178; Diane Kobal 171; Kristina Pierce 183, 191, 219; Shawn Simonson 179; Lisa Stalboerger 188, 186
Individual High Series
Arlys Nagler 518; Kristina Pierce 593
Commercial
Team W L
Rosie Tippin 57 20
H.B.C 53 24
Iron Range Tire 51 26
Range Spine 50 27
Range Regional 47 30
Thirsty Moose 36 41
Kitzville Body 31 46
Thrivent 27 50
Taco Johns 22 55
BYE 11 66
Latest Results
Thirsty Moose 7, Taco Johns 0
Hibbing Bowling Center 5, Range Spine 2
Thrivent Financial 5, BYE 2
Iron Range Tire 5, Range Regional Airport 2
Rosie Tippin 5 5, Kitzville Body 2
Individual High Games
Brian Timmerman 256, 237; Kevin Vonderhaar 216; Dan Nehiba 202; Tony Spinelli 206; Dale Gustavsson 205; Jamie Nelson 231; Gary Bye 205; Justin Bye 203; Jamie Goss 225, 202; Scott Fawkes 244; Jack Berland 227, 258; Jim Andrican 204; Mike Fish 216, 214; Vince Cesari 237; Toivo Johnson 210; Matt Maki 204; Tony Varichak 207; Mark Lantman 221; Norm Stark 235
Individual High Series
Brian Timmerman 654; Jamie Goss 623; Jack Berland 664; Vince Cesari 621; Norm Stark 608
Senior Women
Team W L
Petunias 25 15
Tulips 23 17
Wild Roses 22 18
Lilies 21 19
Poppies 20.5 19.5
Orchids 20 20
Sweet Peas 20 20
Pansies 17 23
Marigolds 16 24
Mums 15.5 24.5
Latest Results
Orchids 1, Patunias 3
Lilies 4, Pansies 0
Wild Roses 2, Tulips 2
Marigolds 0, Poppines 4
Sweet Peas 3, Mums 1
Individual High Games
Layton 143, 151; Garver 155, 165, 145; Mesia 145, 148; Tokarczyk 163; Lenarz 149; Rent 146; Hill 168, 157; French 156; Sandberg 141; Eichholz 203; Corradi 145, 171; Hendrickson 166; Reini 162; O’Bryan 154; Winger 156; O’Brien 149, 159; Mancini 153; Bishop 163; Schweiger 154; Cackoski 155, Niemi 156, 149
Individual High Series
Layton 430; Garver 465, Mesia 426; Rent 421; Tokarczyk 433; Nill 456; French 404; Corradi 453; Hencrickson 441, O’Bryan 429; O’Bryen 444; Biship 407; Niemi 439
Pioneer
Team W L
Wrens 28 20
Blue Jays 28 20
Chickadees 28 20
Bobolinks 28 20
Canaries 28 20
Hawks 27 21
Coots 26 22
Larks 23 25
Crows 22 26
Vultures 22 26
Eagles 20 28
Penguins 8 40
Latest Results
Penguins 0, Chckadees 6
Hawks 2, Canaries 4
Bobolinks 2, Eagles 4
Coots 2, Blue Jays 4
Wrens 4, Crows 2
Vultures 2, Larks 4
Individual High Games
Layton 176, 212, 179; Gibson 189; Carlson 184, 188; Spokely 207, 183; Pecchia 203; Rancourt 191; O’Brien 191; Theisen 192; Vincent 175; Johnson 210; Boben 180m 180, 214; Fawkes 212; Evans 179; Whitman 215, 195; QFNWE `80; Dale 232; Bissonette 177; Bruno 184; Sparby 179; Bruno 175
Individual High Series
Layton 567; Carlson 531; Spokely 547; Boben 574; Whitman 546; Dale 557
Koffee Klatch
Team W L
Robins 23 5
Chickadees 14 14
Eagles 11 17
Cardinals 8 20
Latest Results
Robins 3, Eagles 1
Chickadees 2, Cardinals 2
Individual High Games
Cerar 141, 144; Niemi 162, 158; Jensen 146; Sandberg 145; Layton 147, 142; Niemi 153, 170, 161; Cackoski 178
Individual High Series
Cerar 409; Niemi 438; Sandberg 422; Layton 406; Niemi 484; Cackoski 421
Friday Strikers
Team W L
Industrial Rubber 23 9
Frito Lay 19 13
Roma Lae Designs 18 14
C&J Interior 17 15
2nd Chance 16.5 15.5
Toner Planet 14.5 17.5
Northern Foundry 11 21
Triple R Racing 9 23
Latest Results
Frito Lay 4, Roma Lae Designs 0
Toner Planet 3, 2nd Chance 1
Triple R Racing 1, Northern Foundry 3
C&J Interior 1, Industrial Rubber 3
Individual High Games
Men: Houtkooper 212; Olson 212; Timmerman 213, 257; VonderHaar 228, 211
Women: Hill 189, 192; Thompson 194; Roepke 187, 191; Kutz 181; Skalsky 211
Individual High Series
Men: Timmerman 641; VonderHaar 628
Women: Hill 526
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Hart Electric 29.5 14.5
Soland’s Painting 27.5 16.5
L&M Radiator 23.5 20.5
Norri Distributing 23 21
MN Twist Drill 23 21
Mr. Nick’s 20 24
Tall Pines Ice 19.5 24.5
L&L Rental 17.5 26.5
Sportsman’s 15.5 28.5
Knitting Knight 13 31
Latest Results
L&M Radiator 2. Mr. Nick’s 2
Soland’s Painting 4, Sportsman’s 0
Tall Pines Ice 4, MN Twist Drill 0
L&L Rental 3. Knitting Knight 1
Hart Electric 3, Norri Distributing 1
Individual High Games
Men: Twig 224, 234; Gustavsson 254; Maki 215; Goerdt 217, 259; Ranta 219; Goerdt 205; Timmerman 254, 214; Mastellar 224, 203; Christie 224, 214; Moe 220; VonderHaar 225, 215
Women: Roepke 180; Nelson 176, 200; Skalsky 176, 205, 173; LaBine 186, 181; Waddell 181
Individual High Series
Men: Twig 637; Goerdt 669; Goerdt 663; Timmerman 641; Christie 618; VonderHaar 629
Women: Skalsky 554; LaBine 514
Elks
Team W L
Dairy Queen 50 27
Wells Fargo Bank 42 35
S&S Construction 41 36
Laitala Construction 38 39
Range Spine 35 42
Thrivent Financial 35 42
HBC 35 42
Daves West Howerd 32 45
Latest Results
Wells Fargo Bank 7, Range Spine 0
Dave’s West Howard 4, HBC 3
Thrivent Financial 5, S&S Construction 2
Dairy Queen 5, Laitala Construction 2
Individual High Games
Timmerman 204; Timmerman 205; Bye 255, 234, 226; Hautala 236, 204, 205; Berland 269, 221, 226; Gangl 236; Vlach 224; VonderHaar 211, 246; Houtkooper 200, 213; Dale 216, 223; Mattson 236, 204; Ostrander 225; Arola 224; Layton 246, 217; Ochsner 211; Emanuel 222, 213; Lenoie 267; Menara 202
Individual High Series
Bye 699; Hautala 645; Berland 716; Gangl 606; VonderHaar 647; Mattson 628; Layton 630; Emanuel 627i; Lenoie 645
Classic League
Team W L
Roma Lae Designs 151.5 58.5
Jasper Engineering 132 78
Silver Creek Liquor 128 82
Range Spine 117 93
Palmer’s 116.5 93.5
L&L Rental 108.5 101.5
Budweiser 103 107
HBC 84 126
Valentini’s 62.5 147.5
13th Frame 47 163
Latest Results
Roma Lae Designs 12, Jasper 9
Silver Creek Liquor 10, Range Spine 11
Palmer’s 12, L&L Rental 9
Budweiser 13, Hibbing Bowling Center 8
Valentini’s 15, 13th Frame 6
Individual HIgh Games
Thompson 235, 225; Berland 278; Christie 255; Timmerman 236; Fawkes 227, 246; Bogdan 233, 266; Birmes 258, 237; VonderHaar 246; Goerdt 236, 255; Ochsner 247; VonderHaar 234, 248; Kearney 235, 234; Varichak 246
Individual High Series
Bodgan 669; Birmes 692; Goerdt 697; Ochsner 654; VonderHaar 654; Kearney 666
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.