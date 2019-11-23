Dort’s Commercial

Team W L

Rudi’s Pizza 36 16

Accutax 36 16

Kitzville Body 33 19

Corner Bar 29 23

H.B.C 26 26

Checco’s 24 28

Genesis 24 28

American Legion 18 34

Ranger Chevrolet 18 34

Mr. Nicks 16 36

Latest Results

Genesis Refrigeration 1, Checco’s 3

Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Mr. Nicks 1

Rudi’s Pizza 4, Kitzville Body Shop 0

Accutax 4, Ranger Chevrolet 0

Corner Bar 3, American Legion 1

Individual High Games

Rachel Hunt 180; Missy Smith 176, 193; Brenda Price 180; Jill Ostermann 171; Lisa Stalboerger 179; Becky Roepke 192; Terri Frider 194, 171; Arlys Nagler 179; Robyn Jeranek 191, 170; Shirley Rodorigo 202

Individual High Series

Missy Smith 505; Lisa Stalboerger 508; Becky Roepke 505; Robyn Jeranek 518; Shirley Rodorigo 522

Mixed 55 Plus

Team W L

Daisies 26 16

Sweetpeas 26 16

Mums 26 16

Orchids 22 14

Marigolds 18 24

Sunflowers 16 26

Lilacs 14 22

Cosmos 10 8

Individual High Game

Men: Vince Cesari 174, 180; Sam Nenadich 183; Toivo Johnson 179, 224; Mark Sartori 202, 183; Fran Vonderhaar 184, 191, 191

Women: Lynn Ryan 140; Kris Vonderhaar 177, 166, 168; Sheryl Tokarczyk 177, Nancy Sartori 146; Nancy Hill 195, 152; Kitty Bishop 164; Tracy Cesari 158, 178, 141

Individual High Series

Men: Mark Sartori 540; Vince Cesari 516; Fran Vonderhaar 566; Toivo Johnson 556

Women: Kris Vonderhaar 511; Nancy Hill 480; Tracy Cesari 477; Sheryl Tokarczyk 427

Pioneer

Team W L

Blue Jays 34 20

Canaries 34 20

Wrens 32 22

Chickadees 32 22

Bobo Links 32 22

Hawks 29 25

Vultures 28 26

Coots 28 26

Larks 23 31

Crows 22 32

Eagles 22 32

Penguins 8 46

Latest Results

Blue Jays 6, Larks 0

Wrens 4, Eagles 2

Vultures 6, Penguins 0

Crows 0, Canaries 6

Coots 2, Chickadees 4

Bobo Links 4, Hawks 2

Individual High Games

E. Boben 191, 203, 195; F. Fawkes 182; D. Evans 181; D. Whitman 214; G. Wagner 211; C. Pale 192; B. Kromer 180, 182; G. Gibson 204; C. Zabinski 189; S. Raukar 181; M. Bjellos 190; G. Fiori 177; A. Johnson 186, 177; F. Bruno 188; L. Bruno 179; G. Woodward 202; C. Vlach 180; L. Menara 191; R. Carlson 201, 215; R. Spokely 180

Individual High Series

E. Boben 589; D. Whitman 542; A. Johnson 529; R. Carlson 587

Koffee Klatch

Team W L

Robins 27 5

Eagles 14 8

Chickadees 14 8

Cardinals 9 23

Latest Results

Eagles 3, Cardinals 1

Robins 4, Chickadees 0

Individual High Games

P. Antognozzi 145, B. Cackoski 157; J. Garver 157; M. Cerar 153, 187; P. Layton 152; M. Eichholz 165, 148

Individual HIgh Series

M Cerar 476; M. Eichholz 449

Friday Strikers

Team W L

Industrial Rubber 26 10

Frito Lay 22 14

C&J Interior 21 15

2nd Chance 20.5 15.5

Roma Lee Designs 18 18

Toner Planet 15.5 20.5

Northern Foundry 12 24

Triple R Racing 9 27

Latest Results

Industrial Rubber 3, Northern Foundry 1

C&J Interior 4, Triple R Racing 0

Frito Lay 3, Toner Planet 1

Roma Lee Designs 0, 2nd Chance 4

Individual High Games

Men: K. Vonderhaar 201; G. Smith 228; L. Manner 202, 202; J. Birmes 221, 299, 277; J. Andrew 201; P. Vonderhaar 205, 205; M. Thompson 215; D. Olson 223

Women: L. Vonderhaar 200; S. Skalsky 186, 234; B. Smith 190; K. Manner 183, 235; N. Hill 195; D. Duchene 180, 192, 235; D. Kobal 197; T. Birmes 247, 206

Individual High Series

Men: G. Smith 601; J. Birmes 797; P. Vonderhaar 600

Women: S. Skalsky 578; K. Manner 583; D. Duchene 607; T. Birmes 627

Mesaba Miners

Team W L

Hart Electric 32.5 15.5

Bougalis 31 17

Solands Painting 30.5 17.5

Palmers 27 21

L&M Radiator 24.5 23.5

Norri Distributing 24 24

MN Twist Drill 24 24

Tall Pines Ice 21 27

Mr. Nicks 20 28

L&L Rentals 20 28

Sportsmans 19.5 28.5

Knitting Knight 14 34

Latest Results

Hart Electric 3, MN Twist Drill 1

Bougalis Construction 3, Norri Distributing 1

Palmers 3, Knitting Knight 1

Sportsmans 4, Mr. Nicks 0

Solands Painting 3, L&M Radiator 1

L&L Rentals 2.5, Tall Pines Ice 1.5

Individual High Games

Men: E. Boben 213; S. Goerdt 203; P. Christie 227, 225; D.J. Weinand 223, 223; J. Plese 207; B. Colwell 205; K. Vonderhaar 201, 236, 207; P. Lenoie 200, 224; M. Kolden 204; D. Carriveau 215; V. Larson 223; A. Raudak 212, 203; A. Kanipes 206; K. Manner 202; Twig 259, 213; R. Roepke 202; D. Gustavsson 215, 220, 225; R. Spokely 221; M. Maki 203, 210; B. Elmquist 246; C. Folstad 203; J. Goss 205, 242, 235; D. Manseau 218, 219; L. Goerdt 211

Women: K. Manner 174, 223, 185; S. Skalsky 192, 173; P. Labine 187

Individual High Series

Men: P. Christie 620; D.J. Weinand 625; K. Vonderhaar 644; P. Lenoie 606; A. Ralidak 603; Twig 658; D. Gustavsson 660; B. Elmquist 610; J. Goss 682; D. Manseau 600

Women: K. Manner 582; S. Skalsky 513

Elks

Team W L

Dairy Queen 52 32

S&S Const. 46 38

Wells Fargo 45 39

H.B.C. 42 42

Thrivent 40 44

Laitala Const. 40 44

Daves Auto 36 48

Range Spine 35 49

Latest Results

S&S Construction 5, Dairy Queen 2

Thrivent Financial 5, Laitala Construction 2

Hibbing Bowling Center 7, Range Spine 0

Dave’s West Howard Auto 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3

Individual High Games

E. Mattson 205, 232; B. Kobal 206; P. Lenoie 214; M. Garrelts 204; R. Layton 231, 220, 236; L. Ochsner 203; L. Menara 200; R. Spokely 211; B. Timmerman 236, 204; G. Bye 222, 207; J. Gangl 268; F. Vonderhaar 203; S. Hautala 233, 215, 205; J. Berland 227, 212; M. Houtkooper 226, L. Warmuth 205, 203

Individual High Series

E. Mattson 614; R. Layton 687; B. Timmerman 609; G. Bye 611; J. Gangl 624; S. Hautala 653; J. Berland 607

Classic

Team W L

Roma Lee 165.5 65.5

Jasper 141 90

Silver Creek 135 96

Range Spine 129 102

Palmers 124.5 106.5

L&L Rentals 121.5 109.5

Budweiser 111 120

H.B.C. 97 134

Valentini’s 73 158

13th Frame 57.5 173.5

Latest Results

Range Spine 12, Jasper Engineering 9

13th Frame 10.5, Valentini’s 10.5

Silver Creek Liquor 7, Roma Lee Designs 14

Palmers 8, L&L Rentals 13

Hibbing Bowling Center 12, Budweiser 9

Individual High Games

J. Birmes 243; V. Cesari 246, 238, 225; K. Vonderhaar 247, 248; B. Timmerman 232; R.J. Roepke 249, C. Martin 233; S. Fawkes 238, 235; J. Goss 258; T. Birmes 242; N. Stark 225; K. Moritz 238; G. Bye 257; M. Thompson 227; B. Elmquist 237; P. Christie 228, 244; R. Wolfe 234, 226; T. Timmerman 256; M. Garrelts 236; F. Vonderhaar 235, 236

Individual High Series

V. Cesari 709; K. Vonderhaar 699; S. Fawkes 695; T. Birmes 655; G. Bye 664; P. Christie 662; R. Wolfe 663; T. Timmerman 673; M. Garrelts 678; F. Vonderhaar 684

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments