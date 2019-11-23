Dort’s Commercial
Team W L
Rudi’s Pizza 36 16
Accutax 36 16
Kitzville Body 33 19
Corner Bar 29 23
H.B.C 26 26
Checco’s 24 28
Genesis 24 28
American Legion 18 34
Ranger Chevrolet 18 34
Mr. Nicks 16 36
Latest Results
Genesis Refrigeration 1, Checco’s 3
Hibbing Bowling Center 3, Mr. Nicks 1
Rudi’s Pizza 4, Kitzville Body Shop 0
Accutax 4, Ranger Chevrolet 0
Corner Bar 3, American Legion 1
Individual High Games
Rachel Hunt 180; Missy Smith 176, 193; Brenda Price 180; Jill Ostermann 171; Lisa Stalboerger 179; Becky Roepke 192; Terri Frider 194, 171; Arlys Nagler 179; Robyn Jeranek 191, 170; Shirley Rodorigo 202
Individual High Series
Missy Smith 505; Lisa Stalboerger 508; Becky Roepke 505; Robyn Jeranek 518; Shirley Rodorigo 522
Mixed 55 Plus
Team W L
Daisies 26 16
Sweetpeas 26 16
Mums 26 16
Orchids 22 14
Marigolds 18 24
Sunflowers 16 26
Lilacs 14 22
Cosmos 10 8
Individual High Game
Men: Vince Cesari 174, 180; Sam Nenadich 183; Toivo Johnson 179, 224; Mark Sartori 202, 183; Fran Vonderhaar 184, 191, 191
Women: Lynn Ryan 140; Kris Vonderhaar 177, 166, 168; Sheryl Tokarczyk 177, Nancy Sartori 146; Nancy Hill 195, 152; Kitty Bishop 164; Tracy Cesari 158, 178, 141
Individual High Series
Men: Mark Sartori 540; Vince Cesari 516; Fran Vonderhaar 566; Toivo Johnson 556
Women: Kris Vonderhaar 511; Nancy Hill 480; Tracy Cesari 477; Sheryl Tokarczyk 427
Pioneer
Team W L
Blue Jays 34 20
Canaries 34 20
Wrens 32 22
Chickadees 32 22
Bobo Links 32 22
Hawks 29 25
Vultures 28 26
Coots 28 26
Larks 23 31
Crows 22 32
Eagles 22 32
Penguins 8 46
Latest Results
Blue Jays 6, Larks 0
Wrens 4, Eagles 2
Vultures 6, Penguins 0
Crows 0, Canaries 6
Coots 2, Chickadees 4
Bobo Links 4, Hawks 2
Individual High Games
E. Boben 191, 203, 195; F. Fawkes 182; D. Evans 181; D. Whitman 214; G. Wagner 211; C. Pale 192; B. Kromer 180, 182; G. Gibson 204; C. Zabinski 189; S. Raukar 181; M. Bjellos 190; G. Fiori 177; A. Johnson 186, 177; F. Bruno 188; L. Bruno 179; G. Woodward 202; C. Vlach 180; L. Menara 191; R. Carlson 201, 215; R. Spokely 180
Individual High Series
E. Boben 589; D. Whitman 542; A. Johnson 529; R. Carlson 587
Koffee Klatch
Team W L
Robins 27 5
Eagles 14 8
Chickadees 14 8
Cardinals 9 23
Latest Results
Eagles 3, Cardinals 1
Robins 4, Chickadees 0
Individual High Games
P. Antognozzi 145, B. Cackoski 157; J. Garver 157; M. Cerar 153, 187; P. Layton 152; M. Eichholz 165, 148
Individual HIgh Series
M Cerar 476; M. Eichholz 449
Friday Strikers
Team W L
Industrial Rubber 26 10
Frito Lay 22 14
C&J Interior 21 15
2nd Chance 20.5 15.5
Roma Lee Designs 18 18
Toner Planet 15.5 20.5
Northern Foundry 12 24
Triple R Racing 9 27
Latest Results
Industrial Rubber 3, Northern Foundry 1
C&J Interior 4, Triple R Racing 0
Frito Lay 3, Toner Planet 1
Roma Lee Designs 0, 2nd Chance 4
Individual High Games
Men: K. Vonderhaar 201; G. Smith 228; L. Manner 202, 202; J. Birmes 221, 299, 277; J. Andrew 201; P. Vonderhaar 205, 205; M. Thompson 215; D. Olson 223
Women: L. Vonderhaar 200; S. Skalsky 186, 234; B. Smith 190; K. Manner 183, 235; N. Hill 195; D. Duchene 180, 192, 235; D. Kobal 197; T. Birmes 247, 206
Individual High Series
Men: G. Smith 601; J. Birmes 797; P. Vonderhaar 600
Women: S. Skalsky 578; K. Manner 583; D. Duchene 607; T. Birmes 627
Mesaba Miners
Team W L
Hart Electric 32.5 15.5
Bougalis 31 17
Solands Painting 30.5 17.5
Palmers 27 21
L&M Radiator 24.5 23.5
Norri Distributing 24 24
MN Twist Drill 24 24
Tall Pines Ice 21 27
Mr. Nicks 20 28
L&L Rentals 20 28
Sportsmans 19.5 28.5
Knitting Knight 14 34
Latest Results
Hart Electric 3, MN Twist Drill 1
Bougalis Construction 3, Norri Distributing 1
Palmers 3, Knitting Knight 1
Sportsmans 4, Mr. Nicks 0
Solands Painting 3, L&M Radiator 1
L&L Rentals 2.5, Tall Pines Ice 1.5
Individual High Games
Men: E. Boben 213; S. Goerdt 203; P. Christie 227, 225; D.J. Weinand 223, 223; J. Plese 207; B. Colwell 205; K. Vonderhaar 201, 236, 207; P. Lenoie 200, 224; M. Kolden 204; D. Carriveau 215; V. Larson 223; A. Raudak 212, 203; A. Kanipes 206; K. Manner 202; Twig 259, 213; R. Roepke 202; D. Gustavsson 215, 220, 225; R. Spokely 221; M. Maki 203, 210; B. Elmquist 246; C. Folstad 203; J. Goss 205, 242, 235; D. Manseau 218, 219; L. Goerdt 211
Women: K. Manner 174, 223, 185; S. Skalsky 192, 173; P. Labine 187
Individual High Series
Men: P. Christie 620; D.J. Weinand 625; K. Vonderhaar 644; P. Lenoie 606; A. Ralidak 603; Twig 658; D. Gustavsson 660; B. Elmquist 610; J. Goss 682; D. Manseau 600
Women: K. Manner 582; S. Skalsky 513
Elks
Team W L
Dairy Queen 52 32
S&S Const. 46 38
Wells Fargo 45 39
H.B.C. 42 42
Thrivent 40 44
Laitala Const. 40 44
Daves Auto 36 48
Range Spine 35 49
Latest Results
S&S Construction 5, Dairy Queen 2
Thrivent Financial 5, Laitala Construction 2
Hibbing Bowling Center 7, Range Spine 0
Dave’s West Howard Auto 4, Wells Fargo Bank 3
Individual High Games
E. Mattson 205, 232; B. Kobal 206; P. Lenoie 214; M. Garrelts 204; R. Layton 231, 220, 236; L. Ochsner 203; L. Menara 200; R. Spokely 211; B. Timmerman 236, 204; G. Bye 222, 207; J. Gangl 268; F. Vonderhaar 203; S. Hautala 233, 215, 205; J. Berland 227, 212; M. Houtkooper 226, L. Warmuth 205, 203
Individual High Series
E. Mattson 614; R. Layton 687; B. Timmerman 609; G. Bye 611; J. Gangl 624; S. Hautala 653; J. Berland 607
Classic
Team W L
Roma Lee 165.5 65.5
Jasper 141 90
Silver Creek 135 96
Range Spine 129 102
Palmers 124.5 106.5
L&L Rentals 121.5 109.5
Budweiser 111 120
H.B.C. 97 134
Valentini’s 73 158
13th Frame 57.5 173.5
Latest Results
Range Spine 12, Jasper Engineering 9
13th Frame 10.5, Valentini’s 10.5
Silver Creek Liquor 7, Roma Lee Designs 14
Palmers 8, L&L Rentals 13
Hibbing Bowling Center 12, Budweiser 9
Individual High Games
J. Birmes 243; V. Cesari 246, 238, 225; K. Vonderhaar 247, 248; B. Timmerman 232; R.J. Roepke 249, C. Martin 233; S. Fawkes 238, 235; J. Goss 258; T. Birmes 242; N. Stark 225; K. Moritz 238; G. Bye 257; M. Thompson 227; B. Elmquist 237; P. Christie 228, 244; R. Wolfe 234, 226; T. Timmerman 256; M. Garrelts 236; F. Vonderhaar 235, 236
Individual High Series
V. Cesari 709; K. Vonderhaar 699; S. Fawkes 695; T. Birmes 655; G. Bye 664; P. Christie 662; R. Wolfe 663; T. Timmerman 673; M. Garrelts 678; F. Vonderhaar 684
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.