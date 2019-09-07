Dort’s Commercial

Team W L

Kitzville Body 8 0

Accutax 6 2

Rudi’s Pizza 6 2

Corner Bar 4 4

Mr. Nick’s 4 4

Ranger Chevrolet 4 4

American Legion 2 6

HBC 2 6

Checco’s 2 6

Genesis Refrig 2 6

Latest Results

Mr. Nick’s 2, American Legion 2

Accutax 3, Hibbing Bowling Center 1

Corner Bar 3, Checco’s 1

Rudi’s Pizza 3, Ranger Chevrolet 1

Genesis Refrigeration 0, Kitzville Body Shop 4

Individual High Games

Frider 178, Nagler 201, 178, Barto 177, Price 187, Bronniche 179, Kobal 173, 172, Pierce 194, Ricke 176, Roepke 170, 198

Individual High Series

Nagler 506, Roepke 527

Commercial League

Team W L

Sportsmen’s 7 0

Rosie Tippin 5 5 2

Thirsty Moose 5 2

Thrivent Financial 5 2

Range Spine 4 3

HBC 3 4

Kitzville Body 2 5

Taco John’s 2 5

RRA 0 7

Bye 2 5

Latest Results

Iron Range Tire 7 Range Regional Airport 0

Rosie Tippin 5 5, Kitzville Body 2

Thirsty Moose 5, Taco John’s 2

Thrivent Financial 5, BYE 2

Range Spine 4, Hibbing Bowling Center 3

Individual High Games

Terzich 213, 204, Whitman 231, Fawkes 233, 204, 212, Whitman 201, 210, Bye 206, Timmerman 200, Elmquist 226, 204, Goss 220, 277, Nehiba 200, 205, Timmerman 203, K. VonderHaar 281, 207, 214, Cesari 235, Johnson 202, Maki 214, Stark 222

Individual High Series

Terzich 616, Fawkes 649, Elmquist 622, Goss 687, VonderHaar 639

ELKS

Team W L

Range Spine 5 2

S&S Const. 5 2

Dave’s West Howard 4 3

Wellsl Fargo Bank 4 3

Larson Ins. 3 4

Laitala Const. 3 4

Thrivent Financial 2 5

HBC 2 5

Latest Results

S&S Const. 5, HBC 2

Wells Fargo 4, Laitala Const. 3

Daves West Howard Auto 4, Larson Ins. 3

Range Spine 5, Thrivent Financial 2

Individual High Games

Mattson 223, Arola 227, Spokely 212, Garrelts 211, Woodman 213, Warmuth 200, 227, Gustavsson 204, 236, Bye 211, 224, Ochsner 225, Boben 213

Individual High Series

Warmuth 620, Gustavsson 619, Bye 626

Mesaba Miner

Team W L

Sportsman’s 4 0

Hart Electric 3 1

Soland’s Painting 3 1

L&L Rental 3 1

Bougalis Const. 3 1

Palmer’s 2 2

Knitting Knight 1 3

Norri Distributing 1 3

MN Twist Drill 1 3

L&M Radiator 1 3

Tall Pines Ice 1 3

Mr. Nick’s 0 4

Latest Results

Bougalis 3, Norri 1

Sportman’s 4, Mr. Nick’s 0

Hart Electric 3. MN Twist Drill 1

Soland’s Painting 3, L&M Radiator 1

L&L Rental 3, Tall Pines Ice 1

Knitting Knight 2, Palmer’s 2

Individual High Games

Men: Plese 200, VonderHaar 245, Weinand 201, Maki 222, 213, Gustavsson 227, 215, 268, Schmelzer 238, Bye 213, 236, Ochsner 213, Warmuth 208, 215, Christie 203, 234, Weinand 223, Ranta 211, Goss 247, Manseau 204, 217, Elmquist 223, 259, 213, Peterson 206, Goerdt 200, 213, Ralidak 223, Manner 202

Women: Roepke 195, Skalsky 183, Rodorigo 176, Peterson 207

Individual High Series

Men: VonderHaar 604, Gustavsson 710, Bye 633, Christie 634, Goss 616, Elmquist 695

Women: Roepke 511, Skalsky 500

