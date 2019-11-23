Arena Schedule
Sunday, Nov. 24
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bantan C Tourney
5:30-7 p.m. HFSC
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday, Nov. 25
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open Skating $2
3-3:45 p.m. HFSC
4-6:45 p.m. HHS girls
7-9:30 p.m. HHS boys
Tuesday, Nov. 26
6-7:30 am. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. HHS boys
5-9 p.m. HHS girls game
Wednesday, Nov. 27
6-7:30 a.m. HHS boys
1-2:30 p.m. Open Skating $2
3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys
5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls
6:45-8 p.m. hfsc
8:15-9:30 p.m. youth hockey
Thursday, Nov. 28
Closed
9-10 a.m. HHS girls
Friday, Nov. 29
HHS girls away
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club
5-9 p.m. HHS boys game
Saturday, Nov. 30
HHS girls away
8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club
10-12:30 HHS boys
7-8:30 p.m. General skating $2
