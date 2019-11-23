Arena Schedule

Sunday, Nov. 24

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Bantan C Tourney

5:30-7 p.m. HFSC

8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant

Monday, Nov. 25

6-7:30 a.m. HFSC

1-2:30 p.m. Open Skating $2

3-3:45 p.m. HFSC

4-6:45 p.m. HHS girls

7-9:30 p.m. HHS boys

Tuesday, Nov. 26

6-7:30 am. HFSC

3-4:15 p.m. HHS boys

5-9 p.m. HHS girls game

Wednesday, Nov. 27

6-7:30 a.m. HHS boys

1-2:30 p.m. Open Skating $2

3-4:45 p.m. HHS boys

5-6:30 p.m. HHS girls

6:45-8 p.m. hfsc

8:15-9:30 p.m. youth hockey

Thursday, Nov. 28

Closed

9-10 a.m. HHS girls

Friday, Nov. 29

HHS girls away

3-4:15 p.m. Jr. Club

5-9 p.m. HHS boys game

Saturday, Nov. 30

HHS girls away

8-9:30 a.m. Jr. Club

10-12:30 HHS boys

7-8:30 p.m. General skating $2

