Arena Schedule
Sunday 27
8 a.m. 3p.m. — Bantam A, Pee Wee A scrimmages
4-5:30 p.m. HFSC
5:45-7:45 p.m. YH
8-9:30 p.m. Rich Bryant
Monday 28
6-7 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open Skating $2
3-4:30 p.m. HFSC
4:45-7:15 p.m. HHS girls
7:30-8:45 p.m. CP boys
Tuesday 29
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. Jr. club
4:30-6:45 p.m. HHS girls
7-8:15 p.m. CP boys
Wednesday 30
6-6:45 a.m. HHSFSC
6:45-7:30 a.m. HFSC
1-2:30 p.m. Open skating $2
3-6 p.m. HHS Girls
6:15-7:30 p.m. HFSC
7:45-9 p.m. YH
Thursday 31
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-6 p.m. HHS Girls
6:15-7:30 p.m. CP boys
Friday 1
HHS girls away
6-7:30 a.m. HFSC
3-4:15 p.m. JR. Club
4:30-5:45 p.m. CP boys
6:30-10 p.m. Bantam B & Pee Wee B scrimmages
Saturday 2
8-9:30 a.m. JR Club
10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Bantam B, Pee Wee B scrimmages
7-8:30 p.m. General Skating $2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.