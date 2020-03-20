MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids Gymnastics Academy’s (GRGA) Level 7 and 8 competitive season wrapped up at the Northern Lights Invitational held on March 6, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.
The team was set to compete at the state meet on March 20; however due to the Coronavirus concerns, the state and regional meets were canceled.
GRGA athletes concluded their season on a high note as the Level 8 team finished in second place behind Iowa Gym Nest with a season-best team score of 109.3. GRGA was the lone Minnesota club of the 15 different USAG clubs that competed. Teams from Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska participated, providing a solid representation of the top programs in the region. GRGA gymnasts dominated the 13 year-old age group, winning all five of the first-place individual finishes. Selah Villenueve won the all-around with a score of 36.45 and the uneven bars with a 9.4. Allie Haarklau won vault with a 9.275 and floor with a 9.2, while Kat Trest won the balance beam with a 9.475.
Haarklau also finished in second place behind Villenuve in the all-around with a score of 35.975, while Trest was second on the bars behind Villenueve with a 9.175. Makenzie Mustar scored a season-best on the vault to place second with a 9.25.
In addition to the top individual placements, GRGA’s top three vaulters also broke the all-time GRGA Level 8 scoring record on that event. Allie Haarklau, Selah Villeneuve and Makenzie Mustar all contributed to the record-breaking score of 27.7 which bettered the previous gym record by a quarter of a tenth.
The Level 7 team was led by Jaden Hebeisen, age 13, who placed fourth in the all-around with a 35.15. She also finished in the top three on vault and beam. Hebeisen scored an 8.85 on vault to finish third and an 8.625 on beam to finish second.
Emma Morris, age 12, took home a second place finish on vault with a 9.05.
Despite the cancelation of the Minnesota State Meet and Region IV Championship meet, GRGA qualified all 13 Level 7 and 8 gymnasts to the state competition. Gymnasts who were qualified to compete at state were:
Level 7 – Sophia Halter, Luisa Francis, Mileena Sladek, Jaden Hebeisen, Mackenzie Hebeisen, Hailey Undeland, Emma Morris
Level 8 – Kate Clairmont, Kat Trest, Selah Villenueve, Makenzie Mustar, Allie Haarklau, Ella Storlie
