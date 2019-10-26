HIBBING — I can admit when I’m wrong, and I have to say the Minnesota Timberwolves have proved me wrong so far.
I had the Wolves going either 0-10, 1-9 or 2-8 in their first 10 games, and they’ve actually looked good against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
When I made that bold prediction, I was basing it on the history of the Wolves and the team they were playing.
I figured the Wolves may have had a chance to beat Brooklyn, but Kyrie Irving there now, I figured he would be enough to win that game.
Irving would score 50 points, Minnesota prevailed in overtime by a point.
Had Kevin Durant played for Brooklyn, which we knew he wasn’t, that game would have been a lot different. Fortunately for the Wolves, Durant wasn’t in the Nets’ lineup, which made things a little easier.
I also figured the Wolves could beat Charlotte, not knowing who the Hornets had in their lineup. With Kemba Walker gone to Boston, that was one thorn in the side of Minnesota gone, but what else did Charlotte have?
On top of that, the Wolves had only won like four or five times in Charlotte in like 34 trips there. The odds weren’t with Minnesota.
The Wolves actually spotted the Hornets a 15-point lead early, but Minnesota was tough enough to rally back and beat Charlotte by 22.
Not a bad showing.
Karl-Anthony Towns has been fabulous in those first two games, and the players around him have looked good as well.
We’ll see what happens now in those next eight games. If Minnesota can win most of its home games, they were certainly finish closer to .500 than I thought they would be after the first 10 games of the season.
Minnesota has put together a two-game winning streak, so we’ll see if they can extend it to three, four or five. That would be nice to see.
I always say that I want to be wrong, and I hope in this case that the Wolves are better than expected, in my view at least.
———
My prediction on the Minnesota Wild might be more true than false.
Yes, the Wild have three wins, and quite an impressive win over Edmonton, but then they go to Nashville and lay an egg.
I watched many a Wild player with a shot in close, but again, they don’t finish.
I know they have more skill in their pinky finger than I have in my whole body, but the inability to not snipe some goals is getting frustrating.
I know the opposing goalie is getting paid to stop the puck, but the Minnesota players are getting paid to score.
They could at least make some of these losses more competitive.
———
It’s hard to get down on the Minnesota Vikings because they’re on a four-game winning streak, and Kirk Cousins is starting to deliver on that $84-millon contract. That doesn’t bug me as much as it does some people, but hopefully, it has quieted some of his doubters.
Of course, nobody will be sold on it until Cousins beats an above .500 team, and he also wins a prime-time contest.
Next week will be a good test when Minnesota visits Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Will Mahomes be at 100-percent after that dislocated kneecap? Playing against the Vikings isn’t the right game to test that out, but maybe he’s a fast healer.
The Chiefs’ defense isn’t that great, so it could be a shootout, depending on how well the Vikings’ defense plays.
I know one thing for sure, let’s hope Kansas City beats Green Bay today.
