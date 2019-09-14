HIBBING — The Minnesota Vikings had a convincing win over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, which I predicted they had to do if they wanted to finish with an above .500 record.
Now, the Vikings get to go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.
This is one of those iffy games of the season.
Minnesota is good enough to beat Green Bay, but will they?
We all know the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, and even though I don’t like admitting it, Green Bay always has a chance to win with him under center.
Rodgers is getting older, however, and he didn’t look good against the Chicago Bears in that ugly 10-7 win.
A win is a win, no matter how pretty it is, so I don’t know if that says more about the Packers or the Bears.
Mitchell Trubisky probably won’t be the answer in Chicago, but time will play out on that front.
The one thing you can be sure of is the officiating will come into play during this game in Green Bay.
The Packers seem to get all the home cooking in the world when they play at home, so don’t be surprised if there’s some funny calls during the game.
Last year, the Vikings did catch a break when Clay Matthews was called for roughing Kirk Cousins, which was one of those close calls, but because our field goal kicker couldn’t hit the broadside of a barn, that game ended in a tie.
They say Green Bay’s defense is better, but I have to see it to believe it.
That Bears game was no indication of how vastly improved the Packers’ defense has become.
We know the Vikings’ defense is for real, and if they want to make a statement, then this game is the one to do that in.
They have to keep Rodgers contained, and hit him, legally, often. Make him know he’s in a game.
If Minnesota can’t get any pressure on Rodgers, it could be a long game.
Cousins will also have to prove that he can play against good competition, but that’s sounding like a scratched record. We’ll be saying that all season long.
Let’s hope that the Vikings assert their dominance over the Packers today.
It’ll be a lot better Sunday if they do.
———
It’s put-up-or-shut-up for the Twins.
With the easier schedule coming up, Minnesota must take advantage of the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, while Cleveland has the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies, who are both in the playoff hunt.
Minnesota got a big win in that first game of a doubleheader Saturday. This column is going to press before the second game is complete, but hopefully, the Twins didn’t rest on their laurels of winning game No. 1.
Now is the time to put the pedal to the metal and step on Cleveland’s throat.
With all of the injuries the Twins have experienced, it’s amazing they still win, but there’s plenty of capable players in that lineup for the team to succeed.
Take care of business in Cleveland, then go from there.
