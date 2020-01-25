HIBBING — There’s been a lot of trade rumors going around on social media, which makes them hard to believe in the first place.
A lot of it centers around the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns, either going to Golden State or Phoenix of all places.
According to President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, Towns is untouchable, which he should be.
The rumors were saying that Towns wants to play with Devin Booker or DeAngelo Russell, both of whom he knows well.
Even if Towns were tradeable, who should the Wolves have to get in return for him?
It should be a pretty good haul, especially ready-made NBA players.
Phoenix is supposedly interested in trading Deandre Ayton, who was their No. 1 pick last year.
I happened to read a column by someone from the Phoenix area that said Ayton is good, but he’s immature, and hasn’t reached his full potential yet.
That’s funny. Where have we heard that before?
That’s all the Wolves need is another project that isn’t going to pan out.
They could get some draft picks, but that’s another six- or seven-year rebuilding effort. How about Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric? Wouldn’t that be interesting?
That’s not feasible, and I’m sure Rosas won’t go for that.
As for the Warriors, who would they have to give up for Towns?
Probably not Stephen Curry, that’s for sure. Otherwise, who else on that roster is comparable payback for Towns.
Klay Thompson? Maybe.
I know he’s not going to be traded, but I can’t believe all of this speculation. Yes, it’s all fun to read, but when it comes right down to it, these teams aren’t willing to give up anything for him. They just want to steal him away from the Wolves.
There’s no value in return.
I’ve seen all kinds of other trade possibilities around the NBA, including Andrew Wiggins
Wiggins signed that max contract, and even though he’s had some
impressive moments this season, he gets disinterested at times and doesn’t show up.
It sounds like Wolves coach Ryan Saunders lit him up last week for a poor first-half performance in a game.
What I’m thinking, and this is just off the cuff, is Rosas should find a way to bring both Booker and Russell here to Minnesota.
Towns would be able to play with his buddies, and it might make the Wolves more enjoyable to watch.
As it stands now, they’re not going to make the playoffs, which makes them unwatchable.
Towns is good, but he can’t carry the load. That’s the kind of player we need to go along with Towns. Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver won’t be those kind of players either.
Free agents won’t come here not because of the city or the weather, but because of the losing history. Players don’t want to commit to that.
I can see their reasoning.
Rosas did trade Jeff Teague, which is a start, but he’s got a lot more to do to make this team competitive.
