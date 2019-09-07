HIBBING — The National Football League season began on Thursday with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, and the one report I received was that the game looked like a preseason game.
Neither the Packers or Bears did well on offense, but that can change over the course of the season.
The real NFL season begins today when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons at US Bank Stadium.
Without further adieu, here’s my take on the Vikings’ 2019 campaign.
Without going into a lot of detail, the offense should be better with a healthy Dalvin Cook and a revamped offensive line.
The biggest question mark is Kirk Cousins. Can he beat a team above .500 this season? He’s had trouble in the past, so he has to prove he can come up big in big games.
The defense? They should be sound, maybe top five in the league. They must stop the run and force teams to pass. That would be ideal.
Special teams? There’s the kicker (no pun intended). If Minnesota can’t find a consistent field goal and extra-point kicker, that’s a problem. Hopefully, Dan Bailey will come up big this year and not wide left.
Now, comes my prediction for this season
In September, the Vikings play the Falcons at home, travel to Green Bay, host Oakland and travel to Chicago.
Minnesota should go at least 3-1 in that stretch. If they want to edge out the Bears for the North Division title, they must beat Chicago there.
In October, the Vikings go to the New York Giants, host Philadelphia, go to Detroit and host Washington.
That should be a 3-1 stretch at worst.
In November, the Vikings go to Kansas City and Dallas, then host Denver before their bye week.
That could be a 1-2 month.
In December, we go to Seattle again (why?), host the Lions, go to the Los Angeles Chargers, then host Green Bay and Chicago.
That’s a tough month, and it depends on how those teams are doing at that time of the year.
I’ll go out on a limb and say Minnesota will go 3-2.
That gives the Vikings a 10-6 record, and a possible playoff berth,.
Of course, I could be wrong. They could go 12-4. I could see that happening.
So what’s my final prediction?
I’ll say 8-8. I hope that was worth waiting for.
———
I hear that Minnesota Twins’ pitcher Michael Pineda has been suspended for 60 games for a banned diuretic.
Really?
He’s out for 60 games, which takes him out for the rest of this season, and into next season, if he’s still with the team.
Could we see this one coming?
I thought one of the Twins’ hitters would get nailed because of all of the home runs they’ve been hitting.
Pineda has been one of the Twins’ better pitchers over the last month, so his absence in the rotation will be felt a lot.
Somebody else has to step up and take on that role now, but it’s going to be hard, if the Twins make the playoffs to fill out a competant rotation against either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees.
How much of the blame should be put on the Twins’ orgranization for this?
Shouldn’t they be monitoring what Pineda is taking? They must not have known what Pineda was taking. He must not have told them about it either. It’s probably a 50/50 proposition.
It’s a sad sitution for somebody who has looked so good after coming back from Tommy John Surgery this season.
Minnesota’s magic number is around 16 games right now. They have a chance to possibly put Cleveland away with five games remaining against the Indians this season.
It won’t be easy to beat Cleveland, although the Indians are missing a couple of key players.
Get the bats going and show Cleveland who’s the boss of the Central Division.
———
Just think, the National Hockey League begins training camp in about two weeks, maybe sooner.
It’s hard to believe summer is gone.
It starts going by too fast now-a-days. Slow down, we don’t need winter, yet.
