HIBBING — What is the QRF?
It’s some dumb way to determine playoff seeding for Minnesota State High School Sports.
In reality, QRF stands for quality results formula.
Teams get points for each game they play, with wins earning more points. It also takes into account your opponents’ win-loss records and strength of schedule.
Teams can also get points for a loss, especially against teams from a higher class with more wins. Bonus points are also awarded by subsequent victories by an opponent.
I can’t take credit for this research. I found it online in a story written by Chris Harrell on Oct. 21, 2011. Ryan Weinzierl, who is the creator and operator of Minnesota-Scores.net, is the one who came up with the idea.
I certainly can’t tell you how the math works out, but let’s just say it doesn’t seem to take head-to-head competition into the fold. At least that’s not what it looks like.
So why am I bringing this up?
The seedings for the Section 7AAA playoffs are now official and our hometown Hibbing High School boys basketball team picked up the No. 3 seed for the tourney.
The Bluejackets will play Cloquet at 7 p.m., at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium on Wednesday.
In 7AAA, Princeton got the No. 1 seed, and Hermantown was No. 2.
If my memory serves me right, Hibbing beat Princeton and Hermantown during the regular season. I don’t think my mind is playing tricks on me.
Obviously, the Tigers and Hawks had more QRF points than the Bluejackets and that’s why they’re seeded higher, but don’t head-to-head matchups mean anything?
In the olden days, how teams stacked up against one another was the way to seed them.
Let’s see, this season, Hibbing beat every time in the section at least once. They did lose to Grand Rapids once.
That means the Bluejackets should have gotten the No. 1 seed, no ifs, ands or buts about it.
Does having the No. 1 seed really mean anything other than being the home team in every game?
Probably not, because once the first round is over, the semifinals and finals will be held at the Duluth East High School Gymnasium.
In that case, being No. 1 doesn’t matter, but if it came down to the No. 1 seed playing at home during the whole playoffs, that would surely be a big difference.
From what I’ve been told, nobody really understands how the QRF system works. I’m sure there’s plenty of people out there who do, but they better come up with a better way to seed these teams.
If nothing is done, then teams like Hibbing can’t and shouldn’t play teams like Chisholm, Mesabi East, Greenway, Eveleth-Gilbert, Virginia, International Falls and Deer River.
Beating those teams doesn’t help in the QRF, so why play them?
The Bluejackets are better off playing Minnehaha Academy, Hopkins, Edina, Burnsville and Eden Prairie. Get my drift? You’re better off losing to these teams than beating those aforementioned teams.
In some cases, it would be sad to see those games go by the wayside because of the history of the Iron Range Conference, but it does a team like Hibbing absolutely no good to compete against them.
Even on the girls side, the Bluejackets got ripped off, too.
Yes, Hermantown deserved the No. 1 seed. They beat Hibbing twice. The Bluejackets did win and lose games against Grand Rapids, but Hibbing did beat Princeton. Even so, the Tigers got the No. 2 seed.
To be fair, again, it doesn’t matter after that quarterfinal round, because the semifinals and finals are being played at the Duluth Denfeld High School Gymnasium.
It’s just the principle of the thing.
Teams deserved to be rewarded for beating the teams in their section, and not penalized for the schedules they may play.
There, I’ve had my say, fair or not, but I don’t agree with the QRF way of seeding teams.
