HIBBING — I must first congratulate Jason Marsh and the Cherry High School football team for their 50-6 victory over Lake of the Woods Friday.
The Tigers have been waiting for five years to field a varsity team, so it was a long road to hoe to get back to playing on Friday again.
In the game, Ryan Peterson caught touchdown passes of 46 and 15 yards for scores, and he had a 27-yard rushing touchdown.
Just Caple had a 35-yard scoring run, Beau Barry scored on a 13-yard run, Nick Peterson had a 14-yard rushing touchdown and Matt Walsh caught a 61-yard touchdown pass.
It’s been a long time coming for Cherry, which doesn’t want to just compete this season. They want to win, and if the Tigers’ first game is any indication, there might be a few more success along the way.
———
At the 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invitational, there was one major upset during the first round Saturday.
Steve Stojevich, who has won the event three times in 1976, 1979 and 1987, took out defending champion Dave Carothers in the round of 32.
On paper, that does sound like an upset because Carothers was the No. 1 seed after winning it last year.
But Stojevich has quite the golfing history, so he’s been around the block a few times in his career.
On the same side of the bracket, Ryan Riihinen would beat Jim Archambeau, setting up a match up between the veteran and the young man.
That match was won by Riihinen, who is now in the quarterfinals today.
In other matches, Ryan Oelmann would beat Ryan Trullinger, and Matt Bekkerus downed Jeff Thune. Oelmann beat Bekkerus and will play Riihinen.
In other quarterfinal-round matches, Mike Swanger will take on Dan Bollant; Topher Baron will square off with Travis Peterson; and Jeff Cowling will play Pete Capouch.
In the Super Seniors, Bob Kimmes will take on Tom Gornick in one semifinal contest, and Bob Leaf will battle with Keith Saralampi in the other.
In the Seniors, Pat Klaers will meet Steve LaFreniere; Scott Spier and Chris McGauley; Paul Granning will take on Tony Catani; and five-time winner Larry Valentini will golf against Gary Carlson.
Catani beat Pat Iozzo in his first-round match. I believe those two played together on Hibbing High School’s boys hockey team back in the early-to-mid 1980’s. If I’m wrong, I apologize.
As for me, I qualified for the Senior Fifth Flight, and I won my first match over Gary Danielson. I play Dave Anderson today in semifinals.
Good luck to all of the golfers today, all of the Labor Day Shootout entrants and everybody who’s pitching in the State Horseshoe Tournament.
