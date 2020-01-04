HIBBING — The Minnesota Vikings open the wild-card portion of the NFL playoffs today against New Orleans at the Superdome.
Have the Vikings given us any indication that they can pull off an upset?
Not as far as I’m concerned. The defense, which is adequate at best, hasn’t been the same since the Minneapolis Miracle two years ago, against these same Saints.
Minnesota did pull off two upsets back in 1987. They beat the Saints on the road, then went to San Francisco, with Joe Montana at quarterback, and beat the 49ers.
In the finals, the Vikings lost to Washington, I believe.
Maybe lightning will strike twice. If Minnesota beats Drew Brees and the Saints, they would head out to San Francisco to face the No. 1 seeded team.
It would be nice to see that happen again, but being as negative as I am, I believe it’s one-and-done for Minnesota this season.
Had the Vikings won their final two games, I could be a little more positive.
You can’t head into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. The Vikings’ brass can’t be happy about that either.
The problem: In the loss to Green Bay, the Vikings didn’t look good. The Bears’ loss, not playing your starters had something to do with that, but a win would have given Minnesota some momentum heading into the postseason.
I don’t think the Vikings’ defense can shut down Brees. He could have a field day against that average defense.
Minnesota will have to dominate the line of scrimmage and either hit Brees a lot, or sack him.
If he gets too much time, he’ll pick Minnesota’s defense apart.
If Dalvin Cook is healthy, that should help out Kirk Cousins. He’ll have to have a big game if the Vikings want to advance into the next round.
At least this game begins at noon. Cousins playoff record is 0-1, but that’s not on him.
He wasn’t playing on some good Washington teams, so it’s hard to fault him on that one.
Now is his chance to quiet some of his doubters. I hope he can get it done.
I know I’m a big doubter of this franchise, but maybe they can prove me wrong just one time.
I’d certainly like to see them in one more Super Bowl in my lifetime.
I believe it’s going to be this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.