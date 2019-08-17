HIBBING — Last year at the Mesaba Country Club Men’s Club Tournament, I pulled off a big upset in the championship flight.
I was lucky, to be honest with you, but a win is a win, no matter how you get it.
Making championship flight in the Senior Division was my biggest accomplishment besides that win, but could I make it two in a row?
Club Pro Gary Yeager gives men’s-club participants three times to qualify.
On the first try, I didn’t even turn by score in. That’s how bad it was. On the second try, I fired a 96, which in normal circumstances, wouldn’t even be close to qualifying.
Fortunately, we had Saturday, Aug. 3, as my final attempt.
I left some strokes out on the course, but I shot an 86, which was good enough to get me in.
When the draws came out last week, I was going to paired with Tom Gornick. We golfed with Marvin Vuicich and Mark Casey.
Gornick qualified with a 76, I believe, so he is an accomplished golfer. I was going to have bear down and play one heck of a game to beat him.
I fell behind right away, but by the time the first nine was done, I had a 2-up lead. Was another upset in the making?
I had to make a huge par save on No. 10 to keep that lead, but Gornick’s experience showed as he won the next three holes to go 1-up.
It was looking bleak as he did go 2-up, , but I got 1-down with two holes to play.
We halved the 17th, then Gornick made all of the right shots on the 18th hole to squelch my upset hopes.
I lost, but I was happy with the way I played. It’s disappointing because I had two leads of 2-up, and I couldn’t hold them
In the other match, Vuicich would beat Casey, so we had a first-flight match right after that one.
That turned out to be a good match as well, but I let another 2-up lead vanish into thin air.
Casey would win three holes in a row to go 1-up at one point of the match, and that’s how it stood as we approached the 16th hole.
I was fortunate enough to win that hole to halve the match, then I won the 17th hole to go 1-up with one to play.
I hit my drive on the 18th hole in the fairway, but I wasn’t sure what club to use for my second shot — either 9-iron or pitching wedge.
It was an uphill shot into the wind.
That’s where I made my blunder. I always say I’d rather be short than long, but I took the 9-iron and mashed it. I mean I hit it well. Too well.
It went over the green and right next to a tree. I still had a shot, but I was short of the green. My next chip went about 15-feet past the hole.
I had to one putt to win. I hit it with perfect aim, but the ball stopped just inches away from the cup. Another half of a roll and I win.
Casey made his putt to halve the match.
Needless to say, the extra hole didn’t go my way, and I am now relegated to the first-flight consolation bracket.
I want to congratulate both Gornick and Casey on their wins.
I went into the tourney just wanting to be competitive, and I accomplished that goal.
Now, when I have an opponent down, I have to learn how to finish them off.
