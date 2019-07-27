HIBBING — On Saturday, the Hibbing High School class of 1989 held their 30th reunion at the Hibbing Elk’s Club in the old Androy Hotel.
Why is that significant?
Some members of that class were the last Bluejacket boys basketball team to make it to the state tournament.
It was 13 years between state-tournament appearances as Hibbing advanced in 1976.
Now, as you probably know, it’s been 30 years and counting since another Bluejacket team has advanced that far into a season.
There’s certainly hope over the next couple of seasons, and it’s time to end that dryspell.
A total of nine players were at the Algonquin Club on Friday, rehashing stories of that memorable season.
They included, Pat Furlong, Matt Aune, Mark Bonelli, Tom Kearney, Jason Grahek, Jess Kruchoski, Rob Schloesser, Kevin Kearney and Tom Larson.
Missing were Patrick Whelan, Brian Hiatt, John Freihammer, Jason St. John, Brad Musich, Scott Forer and Scott Eliason.
St. John only played one year as the family moved to the Twin Cities, where he played for Bloomington Kennedy his senior season.
I got the chance to run by their class reunion to get their picture and talk to Grahek and Kearney, and it was fun hearing them reminisce.
“Jason was great, but we all knew who we should get the ball to,” Kevin Kearney said. “We shared it. I think we still have the best field-goal percentage in Hibbing High School history.”
There also had some honorable guest there, including Mika Raich, who may have been one of the coaches on that team, Jim Jurkovich, who was a longtime Hibbing coach, and Doug Schmitz. The coach of that team was Dick Larson.
Of course, I have a hard time remembering what happened one week ago, let alone 30 years ago, so I’m not too sure what their road to state looked like.
I saw Kruchoski in Caribou Coffee Saturday morning, and we talked for a little bit.
He did tell me that the team beat Duluth East in one of its region games, which was quite
an accomplishment at the time.
The Bluejackets weren’t tall, but they did have enough athletes on that team to certainly win Section 7AA.
“We didn’t have positions on this team,” Kearney said. “We were kind of the new-modern age before it was the modern age. We were all guards. Jay was the tallest guy, and he was a guard.
“We all ran and pressed. We knew how to play the game together. We knew each other and our strengths. I could have scored, but I knew Jay could score easier.”
Grahek was able to put in 45 points during the game against the Greyhounds.
“I didn’t even realize it,” Grahek said. “The goal was to beat East and go to state. It didn’t matter what was going on.”
In game two, Hibbing beat St. Francis.
“They were playing old-school ball, and they were really good,” Kearney said. “They didn’t know anything that was in store for them the way we were running.”
Grahek said, “That game was closer than I remembered it to be score-wise. We weren’t overlooking anybody, but it was Central is still out there.”
That Central was the Trojans, who were one of the top teams in the state, with one of the better players in the state in Steve Miller. He was missing when Hibbing beat them during the regular season, but he was back in the region final.
“They were 6-10, 6-7 and everybody was the same size as us,” Kearney said. “We played a half-court game that game because they knew we liked to run. We still beat them.”
Grahek remembers being down in that contest with not much time on the clock.
“We had the peaceful, ‘We’re going to beat them,’” Grahek said. “We chipped away at the lead and persevered.”
Stay tuned. There could me more memories from this team later on down the road.
