HIBBING — How many of you are now going stir crazy for having to sit at home and hope that you don’t become infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19)?
Be honest with yourself.
I, for one, am in that category, but I do get out enough with my job, so I’m not isolated by any means. I also go walking to break up the monotony.
But no sports on the television?
That’s tough to take, but I have to admit that I’m not missing that too much either.
When your job consists of covering high school and college athletics, over the course of a fall and winter season, it gets a little monotonous at times.
Don’t get me wrong, I love covering sports a lot. Every game is different. There’s always a story to tell, but there comes a point where you want to take a break from it all and not watch anything dealing with athletics.
That’s where I’m at right now.
It’s kind of nice not having to think about how woeful both the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves have been this season. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise for the two teams.
It’s been kind of relaxing. I”m getting a chance to catch up with regular television, especially on Wednesday nights with Chicago Med, Fire and PD.
I never watched those shows until recently, within the year, and I’m hooked on them.
We watch movies on both DirecTV and Netflix. That’s how I’m spending my time right now.
A lot of people ask me if I’m bored because there’s no sports going on at the moment. Truthfully, right now, it’s no different than any other year.
From the end of the boys basketball tournament, which should have been today, and up through mid-April, or maybe a little later, we never had any sports going on in the past.
This is nothing new. The only thing that has changed is the fact that the Senior Last Chance Bonspiel, and regular Last Chance International Bonspiel have been cancelled.
That’s quite the blow to the curling club financially, and I feel for club president Tom Scott and the rest of the board of directors.
The Last Chance usually filled the gap between the winter and spring seasons, if only for a week.
High school-wise, I would usually be out taking pictures for our sports journal, but that’s been taken away for the moment.
If and when high school and college sports do return to the northland, I may be out doing that again, but for now, there’s no indication of that.
That would mean no journal this spring.
It’s probably not my duty to apologize to our advertisers, but I will do that right now. They pay for their advertisements to be put in all three journals, but this one could be a no-go. I’m sorry for that, but as you know, it’s out of our control.
I’m sure we’ll find a way to make things right in the future, whatever that holds.
It’s not only affecting the sports scene here.
A lot of our local businesses are going to be hard hit by this bug.
Just remember to support them during this time.
The eating establishments are open for mainly pickup or curb-side delivery. I’m sure they’re probably delivering to homes as well, so pick up the phone and call them.
For us golfers, that season is fast approaching.
For now, the clubhouses won’t be open, but they might let golfers out one-at-a-time once the courses are ready for the season. That should be interesting to see.
We are in uncharted territory, but I hear the cases of the virus are starting to stabilize, at least in China. If that’s the case, it’ll happen here eventually. Be patient.
Until then, stay safe and healthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.