HIBBING — A couple of weeks ago, I wrote a column informing everyone about the journey I was going to undertake, doing stories on past Hibbing teams that played at their respective state meets.
Well, I’m here to inform you that that quest has been a successful one, and starting Tuesday, I’m going to try and run one story each day until the end the May, or however long it takes to get high school sports back in action.
In all reality, that may never happen, but we can always hold out a glimmer of hope that it comes to fruition.
It may be a condensed season, but some season is better than no season, especially for the seniors, who will never get another opportunity to play for their schools.
Keep your fingers crossed on that one.
As for the stories, there’s a lot of Bluejacket teams that have participated at state.
My earliest story right now is the 1948 Hibbing boys basketball team.
George Cicmil was a member of that team, and he graciously called my work phone and left a message for me to call him.
Cicmil will be turning 90 years old this month, and he is the only member of that team around.
I appreciated the conversation I had with him, and I’m looking forward to writing that story.
The second earliest story is the 1975 volleyball team. It was Hibbing’s second year of existence, and the Bluejackets won that state tournament, which was held in St. Cloud.
My most recent story is the 2011 boys hockey team that placed fourth at state. I know all of those kids (they're young adults now) because most of them graduated with my son Tony.
I have to thank Adam Johnson for leading that story off. He was able to get me in touch with most of that team, and it was great catching up with them.
I’m also doing a story on the 1997 girls hockey team that will run this week. Amber Fryklund, who was one the best hockey players in the state at that time, was my go-to person for that one, and I thank her for getting me touch with some of the players on that team.
My first story will be on the 2002 Hibbing boys golf team that went to Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, and came away with the State Class AA title.
That team consisted of Mike Cavanagh, Dave Parson, Jeff Thune, Chris Bautch, Chad Haupt and Kalen Stoddard.
I believe I was at that meet, but being 60-years-old, it’s hard to remember that, especially with all of these days rolling into one long month with this virus.
I also have a sidebar with that story, with a name that should be familiar to most Hibbing residents. This gentleman was big into golf, and he followed all of the golf teams around.
I also got a chance to catch up with former Bluejackets boys basketball coach Gary Addington. He took both the 1975 and 1976 teams to state, placing second in 1976.
It’s been a lot of work, but hey, I don’t have anything else to do right now, so it’s been a fun adventure, to say the least.
I am going to try to hit every team on the list.
I have some, what I’ll call, special interviews coming up next week. I won’t say who at the moment. It’ll be a surprise.
All of my sources, I believe, appreciated going back in time and reliving those moments over again. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it’s a special feeling, regardless of wins and losses, to play at the state meet.
As of right now, I’m only doing stories on teams, not individuals. I know we’ve .ad some outstanding swimmers and wrestlers that have won state titles in the past.
I will be doing some team-wrestling stories in the near future, and I hope to connect with some of those outstanding individuals.
All I hope is that I do a good job on these stories, and I also hope that you enjoy reading them.
Stay healthy and Happy Easter.
