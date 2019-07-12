10 Years Ago
July 12, 2009-The Rapids Legion baseball team beat Deer River 12-3.
July 12, 2009-Greenway senior Jimmy Ridgeway was named the All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year. He finished ninth in the state in the 100-dash.
July 12, 2009-Norma O’leary was the medalist at the 26th annual Pokegama “Invitation to a Historic Invitational.
July 15, 2009-The Rapids Moose softball team took second place in the Bemidji Tournament.
July 15, 2009-Eden Prairie’s Dan Cohen repeated as the champion of the Timberman Triathlon on the International Distance Course. Marlo McGaver of Duluth was the top female.
July 15, 2009-Jessica Cagle of Grand Rapids was named Iron Range Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year. She has recorded the top three discus throws for females in Minnesota state history and she captured state championships in the discus the past two years. She also placed third at state this year in the shot put.
July 15, 2009-The Rapids Legion baseball team won four of five games at the Gopher Classic. It went 4-1 in pool play but its loss to Excelsior did now allow Rapids to advance. Rapids allowed only two earned runs, four total runs in five games as it improved to 19-5 overall on the season.
25 Years Ago
July 10, 1994-Dave “Chico” Avenson of Grand Rapids was the overall winner of the 3.6-mile Hill City Fun Run. Disa Hillstrom of Remer was the first female to cross the finish line.
July 10, 1994-A wall-hanging 20-pound northern pike caught in Smith Lake tops that division of the Rapids Tackle Fisherman’s Blue Book for the week.
July 13, 1994-The Marble Mallards won the 1994 Mike Mandich Memorial Baseball Tournament in Bovey.
July 13, 1994-Marty Glorvigen of Grand Rapids finished second in the In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail G. Am which was conducted on Saginaw Bay in Bay City, MIch.
July 13, 1994-USA Hockey honored eight Americans for their contribution to the sport of ice hockey in Colorado Springs, Colo. Among those honored was Chris Marinucci of Grand Rapids who was named 1994 USA Hockey College Player of the Year.
50 Years Ago
July 10, 1969-Winners of the “Best Poker Hands” when the Pokegama Women’s Club met were Mickey Jetland, Bea Fox, Lynn Voight and Jane Quitney.
July 10, 1969-Citizens of Effie are getting ready for the 14th annual North Star Stampede on July 26 and 27.
July 14, 1969-Terry Watson of Grand Rapids eventually took the checkered flag and the victory ride in the Grand Rapids Jaycees Soapbox Derby, but not before Charlie Brink gave him a tussle for the Class A championship. Jim Klegstad of Virginia was the Class B champion.
July 14, 1969-Ron Carlson won the time trials with Bobe Jackson second and Tom Langlois third during racing action at the Grand Rapids Speedway.
July 14, 1969-In baseball action, Spang tipped Balsam 5-4 as Thompson was winning pitcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.