HIBBING — Even though you know how good he is, it’s still unbelievable what Geno Uhrbom can do.
The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin cross country and track runner has seemingly done it all during his career with the Titans, and there’s no end in sight.
He won the State Class A title in cross country last year, then he pulled off the 1600 and 3200 sweep at the State Class A Track and Field Meet.
We could easily see that sweep for the next two years unless there’s somebody out there who can push him.
Cameron Stocke of Virginia pushed him a little bit during a regular-season track meet in Hibbing last May, I believe it was the Doc Savage, but eventually, Uhrbom pulled away and won the race going away.
I’m certainly not a state cross country and track guru, so I don’t know who’s out there statewide, but he won the cross country meet with a time of 15:38. The next fastest time was 15:56.
In Class AA, Acer Iverson of Roseville Area won the meet in 15:14, and the next three times were 15:20 or under. Two other runners were at 15:29 and 15:35, so in all, six Class AA runners were faster than Uhrbom.
That certainly gives him something to shoot for because five of those six runners were seniors.
It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if Uhrbom was able to go even lower with his time.
I didn’t ask him on Saturday, but I’m sure he took some time off after the track meet. You have to rest your body somewhat because of the strain the sport puts on the body.
But just how strenuous is running on Uhrbom?
When he runs, he’s so effortless. He makes it look easy, and running isn’t easy.
He’s well on his way to conditioning for the upcoming cross country season. He was checking out his intervals during the Kids Kare race, so he knows what kind of work needs to be done to get faster.
He’ll do it, I’m sure of that.
———
Rachel Miesbauer won the women’s race, and the most amazing part of that is she hadn’t run in a 5K race for two years.
No, 5K’s is too short for Miesbauer. She prefers 13.1 miles and 26.2 miles, which in layman’s terms are half marathons and full marathons.
Running a 5K for Miesbauer is like a walk in the park. It’s a blip on her radar.
Yes, she had to move at a little faster pace, but that’s all apart of the training that goes into half and full marathons.
That’s nothing new for Miesbauer.
This was her fourth win in the Hibbing event, and she may not have been in a couple of them due to previous engagements.
I like watching good runners compete. It’s a thrill to see what they can do.
I hope both Uhrbom and Miesbauer continue to race in the Kids Kare 5K because it’s a pleasure watching them run.
Congratulations on winning your respective races today.
———
Just think, in a couple of weeks, NFL training camps will be opening up.
Time sure flies when you’re having fun.
Now I see the NFL is toying around with the idea of an 18-game schedule, but players can only compete in 16 games.
That means back-up quarterbacks will have to play in two games for sure.
Is this a good idea or not?
Preseason games are meaningless, and they make fans pay full price to see them.
They may as well play 18 regular-season games.
Just make the rosters bigger. That seems fair.
It’s just two more games the Minnesota Vikings can lose (there goes my negativity again. I can’t help it.)
I’d rather watch a couple more meaningful games than games where the starters only play a quarter of the time.
Get this done in the next collectivg bargainnng agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.