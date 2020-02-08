HIBBING — I would have to say that over the last 13 games, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been tough to watch.
Let me amend that statement, they’ve been unwatchable.
Maybe that means the same thing, but with unwatchable, that means you don’t even turn to the channel the Wolves are playing on. You ignore them.
That’s not good for business.
Minnesota has already had one 11-game losing streak this season, and they’ve been bad enough to lose 13-in-a-row this time around.
I know there’s worse teams in the league, but it’s hard to imagine that with the way this team has played this season.
You would think the Wolves would have fallen into at least one win over this time span.
The one win that got away was that 15-point lead with 1:30 to play against Sacramento.
No team in NBA history had lost that kind of lead with so few seconds on the clock.
The only records the Wolves break are the worst ones. The futility ones.
Something needed to be done, but what?
President of Basketball Operations Gerrson Rosas put this team together when he was hired last summer, and it sure didn’t bode well for his resume´.
I know it’s hard to make changes during the season, but Rosas needed to do something.
He made a couple of trades bringing in some no-name players, just like he did to start the season.
It didn’t make it any more interesting to watch the team.
Then just the other day, Rosas finally pulled off the unthinkable, he traded for DeAngelo Russell.
He had to give up Andrew Wiggins in the process, but I’ll take that trade-off any day.
Wiggins had plenty of time to prove himself in Minnesota.
He got a max contract just last year, with the intention of picking up his play.
Wiggins did elevate his level of play, at times, but there were too many
other games where he seemed disinterested in what was going on out on the court.
Face it. Wiggins was never going to be a dependable player. He wasn’t going to be that go-to guy in the clutch. He wasn’t going to carry a team.
It was time for him to go, and Rosas accomplished that goal.
With Russell, now the team isn’t unwatchable. They have moved up to that watchable stage.
I don’t think Russell is going to save this season. That would take a winning streak of monumental proportions. Maybe it can be done, but at least with Russell, the Wolves have a guy that can handle the ball, and more importantly, shoot 3-pointers.
He was having quite a year with Golden State, so hopefully, he brings that energy here to Minnesota.
He’s also buddies with Karl-Anthony Towns, so now that the two of them are together, that should make Towns happier with this team.
Towns has to be frustrated with the losing, but with his ability, he should have taken control of this team and nipped that in the bud.
Before this trade, I’m not sure I would have watched another Minnesota game. Now, I’m back on board.
I will tune in to see how Russell, Towns, Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and company mesh together.
