HIBBING — When I was asked if I wanted to contribute something to this year’s annual edition, I wasn’t sure what I was going to write about, and as you can tell, I was a little late in submitting it.
Being 60 years old, there’s a lot of memories, mostly good ones, but it’s hard to remember most of them.
What I remember most is my days in high school, and what a good time I had during those seventh- through 12th-grade years.
A good time is all I had because when I look back on my report cards, it’s a wonder that I graduated from high school and got into college.
I probably realized that when I had Barbara Suech and Ms. Lawrenson in kindergarten. The two best years of my life.
From my seventh- through ninth-grade years, and my senior year, I have to thank all of my teachers for passing me.
Those report cards were brutal. I knew I was never going to be a straight-A student, but I wasn’t even a straight-C student.
My best year was when I was a junior. I nearly made the honor roll. My parents would have passed out had I ever done that.
I had to live with a brother, Mark, who made the honor roll every marking period. He even took honors classes. He got all of the brains. I got all of the good looks and all of the athletic ability (at this point, my brother is laughing hysterically).
I remember most of my teachers, and they were all great mentors.
My favorite teacher was Dan Bergan. Maybe it was because I played baseball, and he was the assistant coach, but more than that, he taught me about English Literature and College Prep Writing.
In English Lit, he had us recite a poem by Beowulf, but of course, the title escapes me. I tried looking for it on the internet, but I had no luck finding it.
In College Prep Writing, that’s where I had the most fun.
When it was time to do our research papers, I chose the WPA (Works Progress Administration), which Franklin Delano Roosevelt put into effect during the Great Depression.
At the time, I didn’t know what profession I was going to study for, but I enjoyed researching the WPA as my assignment.
The first thing we had to turn in was the lead to our paper.
When that day came, Mr. Bergan had us read them to the class, and the class graded them
When it was my turn, I read it, and the class wasn’t too kind.
From the back of the room I said something out of character for me (not really). Mr. Bergan heard it, and I got an hour of detention, which was the first time that had ever happened to me.
I got the last laugh because I’m writing for the newspaper.
I’m going to leave people out, and for that I apologize, but I enjoyed all of my teachers. I may not have excelled in some of your classes, but I always had a good time in them.
Here are most of the teachers I had, and maybe you did, too, and this might bring back some memories.
They were Charlie Miller, Paul Stutzman, Bernie Anderson, Milt Verant, Penni Tingstad, Nancy Erickson, Kathy Sterk, Ray White, Myron Carlson, George Haidos, Edith Phillipich, Carl Allison, Bruno Zanoni, George Smilanich, Tom Kishel, Howard Gotz, Tom Harms, Vern Jacobson, Pete Bolf, Elizabeth Eberhart, George Perpich, Mr. Fredrickson (not sure about the first name), Stan Hill, Tony Stanisich, Herb Hanson, Loren Gunderson, Lester Korhonen, Al Lipke, Herm Frickey, Milan Knezovich, Donna Milner, JJ Moran, Dale Gibbs, Ken Zajkrasek, Tom Kishel, Gene Lindstrom, Mary Rowe, Mary McNulty, Gabe Brisbois, Mary Jansen and Donovan Larson.
In grade school I had Ms. Boreen, Ms. Tylla, Ms. Turk, Ms. Ferris, Ms. Walters and I believe Mr. Niemi in the sixth grade.
Larson was my health teacher and the football coach at the time.
One day after class during my junior year, he pulled me aside and out of nowhere asked me if I wanted to be a manager for the football team for the 1977 season. That was one way to become a part of the team, a team that should have advanced to the state tournament, but because of the computer ratings and one-bad loss, we never made it.
Being asked, that came out of the blue, but I still remember that. He will always hold a special place in my heart. I never got the chance to ask him why he did that, but I appreciated the opportunity to fulfill those duties, along with James Sella.
He’s also the reason why I have teaching degrees in health and physical education.
I did my health student teaching at Hibbing High School under Judy Miller. She was an excellent mentor to work for.
I also remember all of the good times I had on that baseball team with fellow seniors Pat Motherway, Randy Southgate, Bill Nyberg, Terry Muller, Jeff Gazich and Marv Vuicich.
We were good enough to advance into the section semifinals, but we got beat by Proctor that year.
I finished with a 2-0 record on the mound, but that was secondary to fun I had being out on the ballfield every day.
The Bergans were strict, as were all of my teachers, but there’s nothing wrong with a little discipline in one’s life.
I owe all of them a debt of gratitude that I never will be able to repay.
They, along with my parents, made me the person I am today.
