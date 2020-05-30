HIBBING — For the past 25 to 30 years, I’ve written a lot of columns for the Sunday edition of the paper.
If you’ve ever read one or two of them, it was easy to tell that I didn’t put that much effort into it as far indepth analysis goes.
I shouldn’t say I’ve never checked up on the facts because there have been some columns that needed some clarity, and I’m more than willing to go the distance to make sure what I’m writing about is somewhat accurate.
This column, I did a little digging on it, but not a lot.
Major League Baseball is the process of opening its season, but there seems to be a conflict between the players association and the owners.
The owners are billionaires, and the players are millionaires.
So what’s the problem?
The players are willing to play 100 games this summer, but they want their salaries prorated.
The owners, who say they’re losing money, want some players to take a 75-precent salary cut.
I get it, that’s a lot of money, but when you’re
talking millions of dollars, should it matter?
I don’t know if this is right, but you’ll get my drift.
Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is supposed to make $221,193 per game over the next 12 years. a 75-percent paycut brings that figure down to $55,299 per game.
Is his family going to suffer because he’s not making, say that extra $30,000?
I think I could live off of $59,299 per day, even after taxes.
It’s a lot of money, I get it, but this is a bad look for both the owners and the players, especially during this pandemic.
It’s been written, and it’ll be written again, that the United States has lost 100,000 lives due to COVID-19.
The number of people laid off from their jobs is astronomical. Unemployment benefits can’t be given out fast enough.
Do you think those people care if a baseball players’ salary is being cut?
If you take that into consideration, It makes your dilemma a little less serious.
I know the owners aren’t always honest, and I’m not sticking up for them.
I’m not sticking up for the players either.
This is a no-win situation.
Nobody likes getting their salary cut, but this is unprecedented.
Here’s an option: It’s only one season. Tighten the belt straps, get through this year, then, hopefully, things return to normal next year.
I don’t think that’s too much to ask for, is it?
