HIBBING — How invigorated are you about the Minnesota Vikings being the No. 6 seed, as it stands now, for the NFL playoffs?
For me, it’s not all that exhilarating.
As far as I’m concerned it’s going to be one-and-done in the wild-card round.
The Vikings would have to go on the road to win three playoff games.
It’s been done in the past, but honestly, are the Vikings capable of doing that?
They were the lone undefeated team at home this season until last week when the
Green Bay Packers came into US Bank Stadium, but as usual, Minnesota laid an egg on a prime-time contest.
It’s not the first time that’s happened, and it’s not only when Kirk Cousins plays at quarterback.
This team can’t play when the spotlight is at its highest.
Who gets the blame for that?
It’s probably shared between the players and the coaching staffs.
The offensive play calling, from what I could tell, was awful in the Packers game.
You have an aggressive defense, which means Cousins shouldn’t be making five- or seven-step drops. I’m not telling them what plays to call, but the offensive line wasn’t giving Cousins enough time to throw the ball downfield.
You need quicker-hitting plays. Don’t we have any of those plays in the playbook?
There’s another issue — the offensive line. They had been playing well, but they regressed against Green Bay.
It’s not a good time to be taking steps backward. They better fix that issue or it will be one-and-done.
Getting back to the playoffs.
If the Vikings spot is sealed, what should they do against Chicago today?
Will Cousins sit? Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison aren’t playing. What about Adam Thielen? How about the defense?
The Bears, even though they have nothing to play for, won’t be an easy beat. They would love nothing better than to come into US Bank Stadium and put Minnesota on a two-game losing streak heading into playoffs.
It’s a throw-away game for the Vikings, but wouldn’t you like a little bit of momentum heading into playoffs?
We’ll probably be heading to New Orleans, which won’t be a picnic.
Of course, there’s still some playoff questions to be answered today, which may or may not change the course of our playoff opponent.
Does it really matter?
This team hasn’t done anything to believe it can make a run to the Super Bowl.
If making the playoffs was the ultimate goal, which it probably wasn’t, then the season was a success.
Unfortunately, in my opinion, and I hope I’m wrong, Minnesota will be done after the wild card portion of the playoffs.
