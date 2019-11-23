HIBBING — As the Minnesota Vikings enter the bye week with an 8-3 record, it certainly looks like they’re headed to the playoffs.
Of course, you never count your chickens before they hatch, but it would take an epic collapse for Minnesota to not make the playoffs, at least as a wild-card team.
It would certainly be nice to win the North Division, but somebody has to beat the Green Bay Packers to do that.
Hopefully, San Francisco will do that this weekend to put us in a tie for the division lead.
If the Vikings are going to win the division, it’s going to come down to that game on Dec. 22, against Green Bay.
But first, Minnesota has to get past Seattle on Dec. 2, and we all know how tough it is to beat Russell Wilson at home and in prime time.
Don’t get me wrong. The Seahawks are a good team, and Wilson is a fantastic quarterback, but Seattle’s defense isn’t as good as it was last year, and the Vikings’ offense is better than last year.
I know I’m usually negative, but I believe the Vikings can go there and beat them.
That would be a notch in Minnesota’s belt if it could do that.
After that, the Los Angeles Chargers are on the docket, then there’s three games left, Detroit, Green Bay and Chicago, all at home.
The Chargers are a funny team. At first, they couldn’t beat anyone, then they helped us out by beating the Packers.
You never know what you’re going to get out of Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Hopefully, that will be MInnesota’s 10th win.
If Matthew Stafford isn’t going to play for the Lions, that should be victory No. 11, or 10 if they don’t beat Seattle.
The Bears, Mitchell Trubisky won’t win them any games, but that Chicago defense is still solid.
Until the Vikings prove they can stand toe-to-toe with Chicago, and not get pushed around, that game is a toss up, and might go in the Bears’ favor.
Again, Minnesota will have to beat Green Bay to get a possible first-round bye in the playoffs.
I know there’s five games left and anything can happen, but how about the way Kirk Cousins is playing. He has 18 touchdowns and one interception since that Chicago game.
He’s also won a prime-time game, and he led a 20-point comeback win over Denver.
Cousins will have to keep up that pace for Minnesota to succeed, then maybe he can quiet some doubters.
It should be a fun December in Viking Country.
———
The Minnesota Wild now have nine wins now, and my win total was at 22 ½. I was taking the under. My co-host on Hometeam Advantage, Mike Egan, took the over.
I’m sure I’m going to lose that one, but after that 1-6 start, that win total was looking good.
The Wild still don’t have that one big goal scorer, which you need.
With that being said, if Minnesota could get seven to eight players with 20 to 25 goals each, that might cut it
Who’s going to do it?
Zach Parise, Luke Kunin, Joel Eriksson Ek, Jason Zucker, Jordan Greenway, Kevin Fiala and Ryan Donato would have to be those candidates up front.
I don’t think Mats Zuccarello or Ryan Hartman can do it, and Mikko Koivu just doesn’t have that scoring touch anymore. We need his defensive prowess anyway. Eric Staal, he’s a wild card. He could possibly get there.
If Matt Dumba ever gets it going again, he could hit that mark as well.
It’s a lot to ask, but if the Wild want to climb into the playoff race, those players have to step up and get the job done.
