HIBBING — On either Tuesday or Wednesday, I received a letter in the mail, which didn’t have a return address on it, but I opened it anyway.
What I found was my column picture and a note that read, ‘Looked in dictionary under pessimist — there was your picture. Brighten up a little. Enclosed a little salt and pepper as you eat your words.’
It’s not the most egregious letter I’ve read, but it was about my column last week on the Minnesota Vikings being one-and-done.
As it turned out, the Vikings went down feebly 27-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional playoff game played Saturday.
So I was one week off.
You knew it was coming. No matter what kind of fan you are, Minnesota always finds a way to crush your soul or your aorta, however you want to look at it.
It happens too many times, so it’s not a surprise it happened here.
It sounds like the Vikings’ offense was kind of bland, so Offensive Coordinator Kevin Stafanski can go. I hope he gets the Cleveland job because he didn’t show much in his first season as OC.
He’s not the sole reason the team lost.
Marcus Sherels fumbles the ball on a punt return.
The Vikings’ defense was banged up. How is that possible? Everyone thought the team was going into the playoffs healthy, then we find out Makensie Alexander and Mike Hughes were both hurt.
Did Mike Zimmer have the team prepared? I don’t know.
The offensive line isn’t as good as everyone thought it was.
I don’t need to say anymore.
Getting back to my column last week.
I’ve never said I’m right all of the time. That’s just the way I feel.
That’s the way I feel about the Vikings.
Am I glad that they beat the New Orleans Saints? I certainly am, but until the Vikings win a Super Bowl, I will always be a pessimist.
There’s good reason to be skeptical.
There are more important things in life than whether or not the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves or Wild win or lose a game.
There’s more important things in life than whether or not the Hibbing, Chisholm, Nashwauk-Keewatin, Cherry and Hibbing Community College teams win or lose a game.
Do I like to see those teams win? Yeah, but they all pale in comparison to what I’m going to say now.
I have a friend who just lost his brother, and there’s nothing more important than that.
I have another friend whose brother has cancer. He was in bad shape. He had surgery and he’s now in recovery. I hope it’s long term, but I can’t get more in depth on that one.
My thoughts and prayers are with both of those families.
When things like that happen it puts sports into perspective.
You can’t lose sight of that, and I never will.
Now, I’m a big San Francisco and Seattle fan.
Don’t let the Green Bay Packers make it to the Super Bowl.
