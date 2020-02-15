HIBBING — What do you make of the firing of Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau?
Everyone knows that when a new general manager comes onto the scene, they usually want to hire their own people.
If that’s the case then it’s not a surprise Bill Guerin got rid of Boudreau.
If it’s because he wasn’t controlling the team anymore, then that’s probably a good reason, too.
Boudreau was successful as the coach of the Wild, but his playoff record, he only had two wins since his tenure on the team.
Last year, Minnesota didn’t make the playoffs, which probably didn’t help his cause.
But is it Boudreau’s fault that this team under performs?
Not necessarily.
It’s not his fault that the Wild have no finishers on the team. Nobody can score goals, and that’s been one of the major problems over the last few years.
The other night against the New York Rangers, Minnesota had a 3-1 lead late in the game. Is it Boudreau's fault that the Wild couldn’t finish that game? That might be on both the coach and players, but put forth the effort to not allow the Rangers to score two goals late. That’s happened too many times this season.
Coaches put their players in a position to win, but if the players don’t perform, don’t give the effort, that’s on them, and maybe Guerin should be more amenable to trading more players away.
Of course, Guerin wants to make the playoffs this season, and although the Wild are only a couple of points out of the playoffs, can this team make a sustained run for a Stanley Cup?
Probably not.
Did Boudreau have control of this team?
Jason Zucker called out his coach last October, saying he had to coach better.
Is it any surprise that Zucker was traded away the same week Boudreau was let go from his job?
Of course, Zucker goes to the Pittsburgh Penguins and scores two goals in his first game with the team.
If he had that same kind of production here, maybe he wouldn’t have been traded.
Maybe all he needed was a change of scenery. Of course, the Wild don’t have a Sydney Crosby-type-of player, which is something we’ve been lacking for quite some time.
The jury is still out on Alex Galchenyuk, the player the Wild got for Zucker, but this 19-year-old defenseman, Calen Addison, was ranked quite high in the Penguins’ organization.
I realize he’s only 19, but why isn’t he in the NHL right now?
I’ve heard he ran the power play for the Canadian junior team, and he’s more than capable of running one at the NHL level, yet he’s still at Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League. High-end prospects are supposed to be in the league right now, right?
That’s the type of player the Wild need. An impact player right away.
Maybe when Kirill Kaprozov shows up next year, Minnesota will have one of those players.
Welcome to Minnesota Bill Guerin. This is mediocrity at its best.
If you can fix this mess, you will be a miracle worker.
