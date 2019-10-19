HIBBING — As if winters aren’t long enough in the Northland, all I can say is brace yourself if you’re Minnesota sports fan.
This winter is going to be longer than usual because the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves are going to have, hopefully, historically bad seasons.
I say hopefully because there’s no sense in winning too many games. That would give both the Wild and Wolves higher picks in the draft.
Now, I’m not saying to tank the season like the Miami Dolphins seem to be doing, but play just bad enough to get into the top two of the draft.
It already looks like the professional hockey team is heading in the right direction.
Last week, I predicted the Wild would be 0-7, but that was before they played a terrible Ottawa Senators team. I dldn’t know how bad Ottawa was before they played the game.
The Wild can’t get out of their own way. When they give up goals, they give them up in bunches and in a short amount of time.
Add to the fact that Minnesota doesn’t have any legitimate goal scorers on the team and that’s a recipe for disaster.
After the Wild lost to Montreal on Thursday to go 1-6, I asked my son, because he’s the brain of the family, how many games would the Wild win if they kept going 1-6 the whole season.
He started laughing at me, which is usual, then said, either 12 or 13 games in an 82-game schedule.
That would be historically bad. I know it’s not realistic, but with no goal scorers and a shoddy defense, anything is possible.
On our talk show “Hometeam Advantage” I asked my co-host Mike Egan how many games the Wild would win. As odds, I said over or under 22 ½. He went over. I’m going under.
If you told me that Minnesota was going to pull off a St. Louis Blues from last year, I wouldn’t be too concerned. That won’t happen two years in a row, especially with the lack of talent on this team.
I always hope I’m wrong, but the eye test right now tells me that I’m right.
Other than a 12-game winning streak back in 2017, the Wild don’t put together too many winning streaks. They might have a hard time getting back to .500, and it’s only October.
Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin has a lot of work to do, but he won’t figure this thing out in time to save this season.
———
Let’s get to the Timberwolves, who start their season on Wednesday against the New Jersey Nets.
After watching this team play a couple of preseason games, don’t get your hopes up here either.
The starting four, Jeff Teague, Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington might be alright, but who’s going to be the fifth starter?
Right now, Jake Layman is penciled in at that spot. You might be asking Jake who?
You wouldn’t be the only one asking that question. Layman came over from Portland this offseason.
He’s supposed to be a 3-pointer shooter, but according to Kevin Lynch on Fox Sports North, he’s an inconsistent shooter. That’s all we need on this team is another player who can’t drain threes on a moments notice.
Other than that, we’re relying on Shabazz Napier, Noah Vonleh, Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and a whole list of non-star-quality players.
The Western Division isn’t going to be a piece of cake this season.
Here’s a rundown of what I think is going to happen through the first 10 games of the season.
It starts with Nets, then proceeds with Charlotte on the road. Minnesota returns home to face Miami, then they go to Philadelphia. The Wolves face Washington on the road, then they come home to take on Milwaukee. After that it’s at Memphis, then Golden State comes to town, followed by Denver and San Antonio.
How many of those games can the Wolves legitimately win?
They might beat the Wizards and maybe the Hornets, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the Wolves were 2-8 or 1-9 in that stretch. Dare I say it? Possibly 0-10. That’s being too negative. Right?
THEY’RE NOT THAT GOOD.
Like the Wild, the Wolves never go on any prolonged winning streaks. When is the last time a Wolves team has won five games in a row? Their losing streaks will be longer than their winning streaksl this season.
There’s another prediction for you.
I don’t like being the bearer of bad news, but there’s nothing to look forward to this winter when it comes to the Wolves and the Wild.
Just enjoy it for what it is — entertainment, if that’s what you can call it.
———
If you think the officiating is bad in the National Football League, just wait until today’s game between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
As you all know, Detroit got raked over the coals last Monday against Green Bay, but of course, that’s not surprising.
The NFL team that has benefitted the most from penalties this season is Green Bay with 501 yards.
At Lambeau Field, no team is going to get any calls there. Of course, Green Bay never commits any penalties.
Just wait until today. Things have a way of evening themsleves out, so the Vikings will probably have more penalties than the Lions, or at least, the referees will call those penaltieis at the most inopportune times of the game.
I hope it doesn’t happen, but you can’t trust an official in the NFL anymore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.