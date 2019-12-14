HIBBING — Well, I think I experienced a first as a worker at the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
On Saturday, I just got done watching the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team beat Gogebic.
I got the scoring, then went to talk to Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer.
We were having a good interview when all of a sudden, the lights went out.
Evidently, there was a city-wide power outage.
Of course, the Hibbing men were supposed to play Gogebic right after the women’s game, so they had to delay it to see if the power was going to be restored.
I left the gymnasium, hoping I would have to go back and cover the game.
As it turned out, the game was called due to darkness.
“It was strange timing,” Hibbing coach Paul Ciochetto said. “It was right as we were starting warmups, then no power. We were wondering if it was isolated, did we blow a fuse or was it city wide.
“Being on social media and talking to a few people I know, it was city wide. How big a squirrel was this?”
I’ve heard of squirrels biting through the wires in the past, but as long as I can remember, I’ve never seen this happen before, right before a start of a game.
It was a strange set of circumstances.
It didn’t seem to bother the players, who were going through their warmups.
Some of them stayed on the floor and continued shooting in the dark. I guess that’s a good way to hone your shooting skills.
It was fun watching them do that.
But there was a game to be played, right?
“It happened just after 3,” Ciochetto said. “Both coaches decided to give it until four. Gogebic had to get back because they’re done with their semester. It’s not like we could have waited any longer.”
They tried to come up with an alternate plan, but to no avail.
“We were looking into options,” Ciochetto said. “We were looking at any other gyms available, but they didn’t have the marking or the shot clocks we need. The only option that worked was if the power was restored.
“We’ll try to reschedule it. We’ll try to find a couple of dates that might work, but getting officials is the tough part. There’s not a lot of them, and some of them are booked already. The nice thing is that the women got their game in, so we could go earlier. That might help us with officials.”
As far as Ciochetto can remember, this is his first time being involved with a power outage.
“Not in basketball,” he said. “The biggest things was always playing football and the playing conditions. Can we play on this field or not? I’ve never been a part of a power outage, that I can recall, in an athletic event.”
