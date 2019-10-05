HIBBING — Let’s see. Who can I rip on today?
It’s hard to say anything negative about the Minnesota Twins. Yes, they did lose to the New York Yankees on Friday and Saturday, which extended their post-season losing streak to 15 games, including 12- straight to the Yankees.
Now that’s rippable.
It’s not easy to hit a baseball, but baseball is a simple game. Hit the ball, Field the ball. Pitch the ball. Throw the ball.
Why the Twins have a mental block against New York is beyond me. Their lineups are similar, but you have to come through in the clutch.
The Yankees do. The Twins don’t. It’s that simple.
Derek Falvey and Thad Levine did nothing to make the starting rotation better. That’s rippable, too.
Even so, the Twins have surpassed everyone’s expectations about them by winning 101 games, and hitting 307 home runs, the most in the majors.
They did hit three home runs in the ALCS opener, but Minnesota’s pitchers didn’t do the hitters any favors by walking too many New York batters.
You can’t do that when you’re facing the Yankees. They’re too good of a hitting team. Give them extra base runners, and they will hurt you.
The surprising part about that is Jose Berrios was one of the culprits, then we know that the Twins’ bullpen is OK, but it’s not spectacular.
That’s where the Yankees have the edge over the Twins, so Minnesota must outslug New York if it wants to advance into the ALDS.
———
How about the Minnesota Vikings?
They’re too easy to rip on.
They go into Chicago and lay another egg. Kirk Cousins can’t find an open receiver, and the running game was stifled by that aggressive Bears’ defense.
The Vikings out outmuscled in that game. That’s all there is to it. We’re still not as physical as Chicago, and that’s a sad statement to make.
The Vikings have the New York Giants, who have wins over Tampa Bay and Washington.
Rookie Daniel Jones is their quarterback. Minnesota coach Mike Zim
mer is usually successful
against rookie signal callers, so we’ll see what transpires in today’s game.
The Vikings better win. Cousins better have a good day throwing the ball, and Dalvin Cook better get over 100 yards rushing.
A loss to the Giants, even though it’s only
week five, could be debilitating for Minnesota.
———
The Minnesota Wild are too easy to rip, too.
They open the season in Nashville, with somewhat the same roster as last year for a team that didn’t make the playoffs.
The Wild got goals from Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba, but that vaunted defense of Dumba, Ryan Suter, Jonas Brodeen and Jared Spurgeon allowed five goals, one was an empty-netter, in that loss to the Predators.
Even though it’s early, Devyn Dubnyk has the save of the season so far, but they still allowed five goals in the game. Minnesota has trouble scoring goals. That’s not a recipe for success.
It could be a long year at the Xcel Energy Center.
———
That brings me the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They just started training camp, so I don’t have anything to say about them, yet.
The roster has somewhat turned over, but they didn’t bring anybody that good into the fold.
They have a bunch of role players, who might have something to prove in the NBA, but in a tough Western Conference, there’s not enough there for this team to make the playoffs.
Karl-Anthony Towns looks bigger and stronger, and yes, Robert Covington does return from one of the worse bone bruises in the history of bone bruises. We will get tremendous play out of those two.
It’s all going to be on the shoulders of Andrew Wiggins.
If he decides to show up every game, the Wolves could be a good team. If he doesn’t, forget about it. It will be time to part ways with him.
———
The Minnesota Gopher football team and Tanner Morgan looked alright last week against Purdue.
Against Illinois, the Gophers rushed for over 300 yards in a 40-17 victory.
They needed did Morgan’s arm like they did last week against the Boilermakers.
If you believe Morgan is that kind of quarterback, who can fling that ball all over the field with confidence, then the Gophers might have something going this season.
Heck, they’re 5-0 right now and all it takes is six wins to get a bowl berth.
Minnesota has Nebraska next week, then Rutgers, then Maryland. Two of those games are at home.
I don’t know if it’s too much ask for an 8-0 start heading into the final four games of the season against Penn State, Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin.
It would be nice to have those games in the bag before wave of contests comes up.
It’s going to be interesting, to say the least.
We might not have a National champion on our hands, but maybe, just maybe, the Gophers can battle for the Big Ten West title and make it into the Big Ten championship game.
Only time will tell.
