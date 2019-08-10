HIBBING — Are we now seeing the demise of the Minnesota Twins?
They had a double-digit lead in the Central Division, albeit early, but now, the Cleveland Indians have come back and tied the Twins for the division lead.
So was that a trend or mirage for Minnesota?
You don’t get to 30 games over .500 by accident, so it was a trend to say the least.
But now, when they have to beat Cleveland, which would have extended that lead, all of a sudden, the Twins can’t hit and they can’t pitch.
The pitching has always been suspect. All five starters began the season well, but now, some of them are hit-and-miss, and that’s unfortunate.
Everybody wanted Derek Falvey and Thad Levine to make a trade for a starting pitcher before the trading deadline on July 31, but they stood pat with a shaky rotation, to say the least.
Jose Berrios is solid, but Kyle Gibson, Martin Perez, Michael Pineda, who’s on the injured list, and Jake Odorizzi haven’t been as solid as they were during the early part of the season.
Devin Smeltzer has been good on occasion, but it’s not that difficult to beat Kansas City. He found that out Friday when he was beaten by Indians.
I certainly like Byron Buxton, but could he please stay on the field more than he’s hurt. Maybe the Twins should have traded him for Noah Syndegaard of the New York Mets. He’s be their injury problem right now.
The bullpen has been shakier, and but with the addition of Sergio Romo, that has been solidified a little bit.
Falvey and Levine got taken in the trade for Sam Dyson, who had a bad arm when he came over from San Francisco.
Now Nelson Cruz is out for who knows how long. He says the injured tendon in his wrist is already feeling better, but the hands and wrists are an integral part of hitting a baseball. We’ll see how that pans out.
It’s funny that the Twins have hit so well against every team in the American League, but now that Cleveland comes to town the bats are silent. Why is that?
The Indians have a decent pitching staff but both Cory Kluber and
Carlos Carrasco are both on the 60-day Injury List. How deep are they in the pitching department?
If Minnesota doesn’t hit, they won’t be successful.
I know the Twins’ schedule lightens up over the next month, and Indians gets a little more difficult, but this was the perfect time to make hay and extend that lead.
Now, Minnesota has two days to get back to a two-game lead, which is what the Twins had when the series started.
I don’t like saying it, but this is what everybody was waiting for. It took four months to happen, but it’s here.
It’s hard to say that when the team has won 70 games, but the most important series of the season is right in front of them, and the Twins have gone pear shape in two of the games.
Let’s hope Minnesota gets its act together and takes the final two games of the series, then we’ll go from there.
