HIBBING — How did the Minnesota Vikings grade out in the first three rounds of the National Football Draft?
I’m not a big draft guy, but I believe the Vikings should get an A for their efforts.
Minnesota had to fill gaps at wide receiver, cornerback and offensive line.
The Vikings fill that receiver spot with Justin Jefferson out of Louisiana State University.
Minnesota General Manager Rick Spielman never thought Jefferson would fall that far to pick No. 22, so that was a steal.
With pick No. 25, the Vikings traded back to No. 31, then took Jeff Gladney of Texas Christian University. He’s a good defensive back.
But why did Spielman have to trade six spots back to get him? They could have picked him at 25?
I suppose Spielman wanted some more currency in case he wanted to make a big move.
The big rumor was trading third- and fifth-round picks to the Washington Reskins for left tackle Trent Williams.
Let me tell you. That rumor was swirling around during Thursday’s first round and even Friday morning on the talk shows on KFAN.
They didn’t go out on a limb to predict it, but that seemed to be the reason why Spielman had 12 to 14 draft picks.
When Friday’s draft started, nothing happened on the trade front, but Spielman did get tackle Ezra Cleveland from Boise State.
I’d be lying if I said I knew anything about Cleveland. I don’t, but taking him in the second round must mean he has some ability.
Let’s hope he can play left tackle and solidify that spot.’
With those three picks, that’s why I’m giving the Vikings a high grade, but as the draft went on Friday, there were no trade moves, the Minnesota and Washington rumors started to fade.
Maybe the Redskins wanted too much for Williams. If that’s the case, I don’t blame Spielman for not making a move.
He did trade away one of those picks for three more later in the draft and I know that was frustrating for some of the broadcasters from KFAN, who were covering the draft.
The joke was Spielman was hoarding draft picks just like people hoarding toilet paper in the shutdown.
There was no reason for it to be truthful.
I didn’t watch any of the draft on Saturday, and I haven’t heard what transpired, but Spielman was wasting time drafting all of those players. About half of them won’t make the team.
That’s why he gets the big bucks, and I’m sitting on a couch typing this out.
At least our draft was better than the Green Bay Packers.
Could you see Aaron Rodgers playing for Minnesota in 2022?
