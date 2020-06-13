HIBBING — Last week, I vented on Major League Baseball players taking a pay cut this season.
I said they should tighten their belt strings a little bit for one season, then next year, things should be back to normal.
This week, I want to rant about Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings.
Just last week, Cook said he wasn’t going to take part in any more virtual practices until he
gets his contract renegotiated.
I say fine, let him sit out. It’s only virtual practice any way. Who cares?
I get why he wants a new contract, but he has one year left on this deal, so do the proper thing and play out your deal.
That’s why you signed it three years ago.
Besides, what have you done recently to deserve more money?
Sure, you’re a good running back, but nowhere near as good as Adrian Peterson.You don’t deserve his type of money.
Having you even run for a 1,000 yards in a season yet?
You got me there. You ran for 1,135 last year, but in three seasons, you have a grand total of 2,104.
What’s the reason for that? You’ve been hurt, so what good are you if you’re in the training room all of the time?
You played in 15 games you’re first two seasons, but low and behold, you actually played in 14 games last year.
How did you do in the playoffs?
You had 94 yards against the New Orleans. That’s good, but you only had 18 against San Francisco. Big-money players make big-money plays in big games. Getting 18 yards doesn’t cut it.
I know running backs aren’t valued as high in the league anymore, and you have shorter careers.
I know you need to make as much money as you can in the shortest amount of time.
That’s fine and good, but prove your worth. Come out in 2020 and set the world on fire.
Lead this Vikings team into the Super Bowl for the first time since like 1976.
If you can do that, then you’ll be worth every penny they pay you.
We’ll see what happens when training camp starts. By that time, if you miss days, you should be fined for every day you miss.
Maybe the Vikings want to renegotiate your contract. They want you to be a big part of the offense, and I’m sure they will pay you for your efforts.
But for now, do the right thing and honor your contract.
