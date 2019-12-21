HIBBING — First off, I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.
To me, this is the best holiday of the year. I know it’s cold out, although it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be that way this season, but there’s just a feeling in the air that makes you nice and warm on the inside.
I hope that’s not too sappy, but that’s how I feel.
This was the time of the year when I would sit down and try to write some sports Christmas carols, and for the longest time, I thought I did a good job of it.
I’m not a composer, but I did my best to make the words fit in with the carols.
We would write those songs as my wife, son and I were heading to Brainerd for the Thanksgiving holiday. With two hours to kill, you can get a lot of that song knocked out before we reached our destination at my mother-in-law’s house.
I gave it up a few years ago because both my mother-in-law, Harriet Piehl, passed away, and so that ended our trips to Brainerd.
I hope you enjoyed them, and, who knows, maybe I’ll try it one more time before I retire from this position.
It was tough, but I had a good time doing it.
What I also want to do is inform all of our sports enthusiasts about the upcoming tournaments and games this city will host.
The Hibbing boys basketball team will host Andover, Cambridge-Isanti, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, Forest Lake, Grand Rapids and Orono for their North Star State Hardwood Showcase, beginning the day after Christmas.
There should be some good basketball games over that three-day stretch.
I just found out Friday that Barry Wohlers is coaching the Orono team.
For basketball enthusiasts, you might remember Wohlers from his playing days at Bird Island-Lake Lillian.
Maybe I’ll get a chance to catch up with him and talk about his playing days.
The Bluejackets will be put to the test, no matter who they play. East has Mattie Thompson and Noah Paulsen, who are two of the better players I’ve seen in this area over the past couple of seasons.
Thompson is the son of former Hibbing standout David Thompson, so it will be nice to catch up with him, too. I see him during the soccer season because he coaches the Hermantown boys, but that’s the only time we have contact with each other.
On the hockey side of things, Hibbing/Chisholm will play Delano on Thursday, then they take on Orono on Friday.
The Bluejacket girls travel to St. Paul to take part in the Kaposia Classic, an event they’ve been attending for quite some time now.
The Hibbing girls basketball team will travel to Bemidji to play Eagan on Friday and Richfield on Saturday. You can’t go wrong playing two teams from the Twin Cities.
I guess my point is that if you’re looking for something to do, there’s plenty of optioins of available. Of course, some include traveling, but it’s a good way to stay busy over the holiday season.
