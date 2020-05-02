HIBBING — First off, I hope you’re enjoying the blast-from-the-past as I’m running those stories on past state teams as much as I’m enjoying writing them.
None of it would be possible without a lot of the help I’ve gotten for specific individuals that have graciously given up some of their time to find me phone numbers of the former Bluejacket athletes.
Unless I’m missing something, I can find no way to track down numbers. We used to dial 411, I think, to find local numbers. If there’s a way to do that for cell phone numbers, please enlighten me. I’m open to ideas.
One of those people is Chris Liesmaki. He had gone above and beyond the call of duty, finding me numbers, especially for those 1975 and 1976 basketball teams, among other numbers.
I have to thank Pat Klobuchar for his time and effort, too.
Pat even found a way to get me in touch with former Hibbing football coach Bill Pelkey. It was a pleasure talking to the coach. His memory was unbelievable. I hope my mind is that sharp when I get older.
Tim Scott got me in touch with Gary Addington, and again, it was a pleasure picking his mind about those basketball teams.
Babe Glumack also helped. He got me in touch with Pat Milinovich, who in turn, found me numbers for his brother Herm and a couuple of other players.
Jeff Tromp found me some numbers for the 1975 football team, and Bill Baldrica got me in touch with Bobby Collyard, who is one the top five hockey players to come out of Hibbing.
I have to thank Jim Perpich. After I found his number, he was gracious enough to give me the numbers of his brothers, Jeff, George and John. Tom Sullivan got me in touch with a couple players on the 1986 boys hockey team.
Former Hibbing teacher Gabe Brisbois helped me out by giving me the numbers of his kids, Leo, Ron and Michelle, then they sent numbers to some of the other runners on the teams they were on.
Pat Micheletti was helpful, getting me in touch with his brothers, Andy, Jerry, Joe and Don.
Adam Johnson was helped by getting numbers for that 2011 boys hockey team, and Andrea Nichols sent me numbers for some of her teammates.
Bill Techar got me started on the Hibbing boys hockey teams from 1982 to 1986.
I must also thank John Perpich because he got me in touch with Mike Polich.
Laciee Grahek was helpful by getting me in touch with some of the volleyball players from 2008 and 2009, and Jodi Schmitz gave me the numbers of the players on the 2007 girls basketball team.
Just a side note: I was on the phone with John Perpich for 1:45 the other day.
He’s obviously an NHL scout, and it was fun doing that story, too. I had never met him before. The only two Perpich brothers I knew were George and Jim, so it was also nice to talk to Jeff as well.
I will always remember that take John and I had.
He listened to someone how has no hockey knowledge at all, but he agreed with some of the points I made.
I’ve had a lot of great phone calls doing this project, but that one tops all of them.
So there were a lot of people who helped me out in this endeavor.
Without their help, this project would have been harder to do.
I may have left some names out, so to those people, I apologize. You were just as much a part of this as the people I mentioned.
I’ve been in contact with so many people that I lose track of it sometimes.
But there’s more stories coming out.
I hope I’m keeping you entertained during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay safe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.