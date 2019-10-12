HIBBING — Remember the University of Central Florida (UCF).
They’re a school in Orlando, Fla., which went undefeated during the 2017 and 2018 seasons (13-0 and 12-0), but they were never given the opportunity to play in the FBS Final Four.
There was always some sort of excuse for their omission in the Bowl championships.
Now, I’m not here to say whether or not the Knights should have been playing for a national championship, but they did beat Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl in 2017.
That sounds like a signature win, doesn’t it?
They weren’t a big-conference school like the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12.
So where is the column heading?
What I’m going to ask now might sound preposterous, and let me make one point perfectly clear, it’s all hypothetical.
What happens if the University of Minnesota football team goes undefeated this season?
Again, this is all hypothetical.
The Gophers are 5-0 right now, with games coming up against Nebraska, Rutgers and Maryland in the next three weeks.
A loss to the Cornhuskers on Saturday makes this all a moot point, but I want to start a discussion.
If Minnesota is 8-0 going into its last four games against Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State, and they happen to win those games, plus the Big Ten championship game, the Gophers would be 13-0.
Here’s my questions. Does Minnesota get a spot in the FBS final four, or do they come up with some lame excuse to exempt them from a shot at the title? How seriously will the Gophers be taken as a final-four contender?
It’s an interesting two questions.
Minnesota isn’t UCF. The Gophers come from an established conference, playing some good competition. Their non-conference opponents were South Dakota State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern.
As of now, the Bulldogs are 2-2 overall, the Jackrabbits are 4-1 and the Eagles are 2-3.
Depending on how those three teams finish, does that keep Minnesota out of FBS Bowl series?
Missing from the Gophers’ schedule are Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. Does that lessen their chances?
Of course, they could play the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game, should they make it that far.
It’s a pipe dream to think that the Gophers will be 13-0, but whoever thought that the St. Louis Blues would win the Stanley Cup last spring. After all, they were one of the worst teams in the league in January.
Crazier things have happened.
———
How many games will the Minnesota Wild lose in a row?
It stands at three right now, with a game against Pittsburgh that wasn’t complete before this column went to press.
If Minnesota somehow beats the Penguins, again, this is a moot point, but with four road games coming up, 0-7 is a possibility.
Against Winnipeg, the Wild did a nice job coming back to tie it 2-2, then they had three or four more chances in front of the net, with the Jets’ goalie at their mercy.
Minnesota couldn’t finish, which has been a problem over the last few seasons.
It didn’t take Winnipeg long to get the go-ahead goal, then 28 seconds later, the Jets scored again to all but put the game away.
They didn’t solve any issues on this team over the summer, so don’t be surprised if the Wild don’t make the playoffs once again.
