HIBBING — A very-old friend of mine, just kidding, John Bazzachini, had been coaching the St. Olaf women’s hockey team for 14 years.
At the end of last season, Bazzachini stepped down from that post after winning 112 games, earning six appearances in the MIAC playoffs, and his teams made it to the semifinals four times in that time span.
His 2006-07 team had a school record-tying 15 wins, and he earned MIAC Coach of the Year honors.
He had previously coached at Irondale High School and Hopkins High School before joining St. Olaf in 2005.
As a player, Bazzachini played two years at the Air Force Academy, then he transferred to St. John’s University, where he was a two-time All-MIAC pick.
For me, it’s not surprising that John took this route at all.
Bazzachini and I lived on the same block. He was on the north end, while our house was on the south end.
We spent every waking hour at his house, playing hockey, basketball, baseball and football. Even soccer at times, not to mention hide-and-seek, tag and a bunch of other games.
We played baseball spin offs like Singles and Doubles, wiffle ball, hot box or pickle, as it’s now called, and strikeout.
He’s the one that got our softball team started, and we would go on to win a city title in 1976.
In the fall, we’d play football in his backyard. I didn’t mind getting hit, but I couldn’t stand tackling people. Don’t ask me why.
Every winter, John had a hockey rink in his backyard, so we’d either play boot hockey or skate hockey (mostly), or we’d play street hockey with snow chunks as our nets.
The streets would be so quiet until we started playing, so we had to dodge cars all of the time. They would also run over our goal posts. Not cool.
As the snow started to melt in the spring, we’d play basketball in his driveway.
We even had sleepovers in his parent’s garage.
John would eat, sleep and breathe sports, like we all did, but he became a good hockey player for the Bluejackets. So good that he moved on to play in college.
In high school, we’d wait for him to come out of the locker room (he was always the last one out), so we could go to Sammy’s Pizza for late-night snacks on the weekends.
Those were the good-old days.
Bazzachini started his own hockey camps, Buzz Hockey, in 1986.
Before you get the idea that something has happened to Bazzachini, let me put your fears to rest. He’s fine and well.
He’s just moved on to a new chapter in his life.
I saw a Facebook post from him Friday saying that he is once again involved with college hockey, this time as a men’s assistant coach at the University of St. Thomas.
I was wondering how long it would take him to get back in the game.
You can take the man out of hockey, but you can’t take hockey out of the man.
Congratulations, Buzz. I know you’ll do a splendid job for the Tommies.
Keep up the good work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.