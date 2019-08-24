HIBBING — First off, I have to congratulate Tom Gornick, Mike Swanger and Emily Brownell for winning Mesabi Country Club championships last week.
It was a pleasure watching their matches on Sunday, then getting the chance to talk to each one of them after their victories.
My tournament came to a close on Sunday when Mark Swader upended me on the 17th hole.
I played a decent match, but I made too many mistakes, and Swader was consistent the whole match.
That’s the kind of golf I’d like to play, staying out of trouble, which gives you an opportunity to win.
The 91st annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invite is coming up next week, as is the Labor Day Shootout.
It’s going to be a great weekend in Hibbing with those two events on the schedule.
I’ve already talked to the defending champion Dave Carothers.
The Buffalo native has won the event four times, the last being in 2005.
When he’s been here, Carothers is always in contention, but the competition is so good that it’s hard to repeat as a champion.
Looking back on the history of the event, a total of 10 golfers have won it back-to-back.
The first was Runcie Martin in 1929-30, followed by Lawrence David in 1933-34. He is the lone three-straight winner, having won it again in 1935.
John Lakotas won it in 1940-41. The next was Jim Boyle in 1947-48. He was followed up by Jim Nordine in 195-51. Bob Magie won it two years in a row in 1971-72, then the next one Derek Rolle, won it in 2003-04. It took 22 years to get a back-to-back winner.
Rolle, who has won the event seven times, did it again in 2008-09. Blake Onkka won it twice in 2010-11, then Bob Richards took two straight in 2013-14.
The last to do it was Mike Christensen in 2015-16.
This tournament has been around for 91 years, so that’s not a lot of back-to-back winners.
Larry Valentini had a stranglehold on the Senior Division, winning it four times in a row un-
til he was upended last year. Pat Klaers was the winner, and I’m looking forward to talking to
him.
Bob Kimmes has won two-straight Super Senior titles, but Kip Johnson had won three-straight years. That tournament has been around since 2009.
I’m looking forward to those four-straight days of golf, even though it means summer will be gone in a blink of an eye.
I must also congratulate Jim Anderson, Brent Theien and Paulette Perkovich on their respective second-place finishes. They all golfed well just to get into the finals.
Perkovich has won the Ladies Club title 28 times, and at 71, she’s still a fantastic golfer.
Will I be golfing in the Northwest? As of now, no. I don’t know if I want four days of pure frustration. I’ll be a lot calmer just watching the action. Of course, if I go into it with no expectations, maybe I’d enjoy it a little more.
As for the Labor Day Shootout, no class has had a dominant driver, except for maybe the Midwest Modifieds.
Since the class was introduced to the Hibbing Raceway in 2010, Skeeter Estey has won it seven times in the 15 shows that have been run at the track. Estey has also won five-of-the-last-six races.
The only other winner, Mack Estey.
Estey is running well right now, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he picked up at least one more win next weekend.
Kevin Burdick is next in line in the Super Stock class. The former Hibbing resident, who now lives in Proctor, has won it four times, including both races last year.
He seems unstoppable at the moment. He’s so good in fact, that he’s looking for a National Championship this season.
It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend in Hibbing.
