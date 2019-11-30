HIBBING — Growing up, all I ever heard was how good the University of Minnesota football was, and I know people weren’t kidding.
The Gophers had a good run before I was born in 1959, and even a couple of years after that, but I was too young to remember the good-old-days of Minnesota football.
Every time I would hear a story, especially about the Rose Bowl, to me it was all a myth, a fable, whatever you want to call it because I, along with a lot of other people of my generation, had never experienced it first hand.
Minnesota has gone through a lot of coaches in my lifetime, Glenn Mason, Lou Holtz, John Gutekunst, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys and Tim Brewster to name a few, and a couple of them had moderate success with the program.
They would get close, but no cigar.
Then two years ago, a fellow by the name of PJ Fleck took over the program.
I know a few people who thought Fleck was a lot like Brewster, talking the talk but not walking the walk.
That first year was Ground Zero, and the Gophers had the youngest team in the nation.
Year No. 2, was, in his mind, the first year of his program. Minnesota was still young, but he brought in his own recruits, and Gophers made it to a bowl game, and won it.
This year, Fleck as worked his magic, and so far, he’s walking the walk.
It’s unfortunate that the Gophers lost to Wisconsin, but they still finished 10-2, and they made a run at the West Division title.
That, to me, shows what kind of coach and what kind of coaches Fleck has around him.
I had the chance to interview Fleck when the Gopher Caravan came to Hibbing just before his first season as coach.
The question I wanted answered was about the quarterback position.
Now-a-days, if you don’t have a quarterback that can fling the ball all around the field, you have no chance at winning.
I’m sure he gave me some kind of coach-speak for that answer, but mediocre quarterbacks don’t get it done.
Well, Fleck must have had one in mind by the name of Tanner Morgan.
He had recruited him to Western Michigan, and when he decided to come to Minnesota, he asked him to join him.
Morgan might not be Drew Brees or bunch of other noteworthy collegiate quarterbacks, like the ones from Alabama, Louisiana State University or even Clemson, but he’s done a nice job behind center.
It helps that he has a good crop of wide receivers, and the Gophers don’t have a lack of running backs either. It’s a balanced offense, and that’s what you need to win.
I, personally, like what Fleck has done with this team, and once you start getting good, you usually stay pretty good, so this is probably the rule rather than the exception.
MInnesota will get in a decent bowl game, and that can only help Fleck with his recruiting.
Minnesota just needs more experience in those big-game situations. The Badgers have been there before, but it would have been nice to beat them Saturday.
Oh well. Not everything can go your way.
Let’s find out what bowl game the Gophers will be in, and enjoy the season.
