HIBBING — I hope you have enjoyed the two stories I put out about past Hibbing HIgh School teams that have reached the state tournament.
I know it’s only two, but there’s a lot more on the horizon. I don’t want to run one per day necessarily, but probably two or three a week until I run out of them.
Of course, there’s still no sports to write about, but on Thursday, the National Football League will be holding its draft
They won’t be in Las Vegas, which was the plan, but I suppose most of the general managers and coaches will be at home video conferencing with the NFL.
It’s going to be interesting to see how they handle it.
It’s also going to be interesting to see how the MInnesota Vikings handle their draft.
Minnesota has picks 22 and 25 in the first round, then like four or five more in the first five rounds.
Who should the Vikings take?
They need help on the offensive line, so a left tackle would be nice, and how about a guard.
Of course, Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs away, so wide receiver is a possibility.
Defensively, both Xavier Rhodes, Mackenzie Alexander and Trae Waynes are gone, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Vikings nabbed a cornerback or two in the process.
It’s hard taking a wide receiver in the first round unless you’re Randy Moss.
Trent Williamson and Laquon Treadwell are two prime examples of that. It’s not that they didn’t have ability, but they never panned out.
At that point, they were wasted first-rounders. Had they been taken in the fifth or sixth round, not so much.
Could the Vikings make a trade?
The Washington Redskins have left tackle Trent Williams, who didn’t play at all last year. Would he be better than drafting a rookie? What would the Vikings have to give up for him?
It’s not easy to miss a year, then come back and perform at a peak level.
I suppose Minnesota could package one of those first-round picks to move up a little bit
because the top offensive linemen in the draft probably won’t be around when the Vikings pick.
The biggest rumor circulating last week was a trade for Odell Beckham Jr. I don’t know how much steam that gained, but both teams denied it vehemently.
I’m not sure how I would feel about that. Beckham is a talented receiver, but his disposition is just as bad or worse than Diggs, so that might not be an upgrade.
It’s going to be fun to see who will be joining the team, but what’s even more important, it’s a live sporting event on the television.
It might not be a game, but it’s the next best thing.
I usually wouldn’t sit down and watch it because it gets too long and tedious, but this year, that might be a different story.
With nothing else on the television, it might be the best entertainment we’ve seen since early March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.