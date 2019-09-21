HIBBING — When the Minnesota Vikings took on the Green Bay Packers last week, I mentioned in my column that there would probably be some funny calls during the game.
Boy did I hit that nail on the head.
One, in particular, was an offensive pass interference call on running back Dalvin Cook.
Cook was running down the sideline when a Packer defender ran into him.
The Kirk Cousins pass didn’t even go that way. It went to Stefon Diggs for a touchdown.
But upon further review, the NFL braintrust reviewed the play, and suddenly, out of nowhere, they decided that Cook was in the process of blocking while the ball was in the air.
What?
I realize that in the new NFL pass interference calls can now be reviewed, thanks in part to a bunch of whiney New Orleans fans, who thought they got ripped off in the 2019 NFC title game (refer back to 2009 Saints fans).
We don’t feel sorry for you.
To me, that means pass interference calls directly involved with the play could be reversed or upheld, not something that happens away from the play.
If Diggs was the offending player, then I could see the call being reversed.
They shouldn’t be able to look at a play and call something else that wasn’t called on the field. That’s wrong because there’s usually holding on every play, so go back and call those, too.
Playing in Green Bay the rules are different, and here’s an example.
Ron Johnson, a former University of Minnesota Gopher wide receiver and ex-NFL player, saw a game where the exact same thing happened, and he put that play on his Twitter account.
I don’t follow Ron Johnson, but somebody I do follow retweeted that footage.
There was an obvious block downfield, but no flag, no review and the touchdown on that play never got challenged.
Johnson was at a loss for words.
Why is one touchdown taken away and not the other?
I’ll tell you why. It’s because the play in question happened at Lambeau Field, and god forbid the Packers lose a game at home.
NFL officials are ruining the game, and a Tom Brady tweet during that Thursday Night Football game laid it all out on the line.
He quit watching the game because of all the penalties being called.
The Chicago Bears should have lost to Denver last week, but a bad roughing-the-passer call gave Chicago new life, and allowed the Bears to win the game.
That aside, the Vikings’ defense shouldn’t have given up 21 answered points in the first quarter and part of the second quarter, and Cousins shouldn’t have thrown that interception late in the game, but they had Green Bay reeling.
Cousins has to be smarter than that. It was first down. I know it’s easy from the sideline, but he’s been around the league long enough to know that you live for another down.
I know the Vikings were doing damage with the run against Green Bay, but there was nothing wrong with the pass call. Just throw it away if it’s not there. If it’s fourth down, that’s another issue.
Minnesota wasn’t going undefeated, but now the Packers have a tiebreaker over us if they need it at the end of the season.
Let’s just hope that when the two teams meet in December that the proper team wins the game.
