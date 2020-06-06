HIBBING — As you all know, I’m still working on my state-team stories.
I hope you have enjoyed them. I know I’m getting a lot of compliments on them, especially from the athletes I have talked to, and I bet that’s been around 150 of them up to this point.
You don’t realize just how many teams Hibbing has sent to state until you start working on a project like this one.
It’s been challenging, but fun at the same time.
I try to keep track of all of the calls I’ve made, and the first one was Tina Larson in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Larson came in second when I contacted Laura Anderson, who lives in Punalu’u, Hawaii.
Those two got eclipsed this past week when I was sitting in my chair at home when a call came in North Pole, AK.
When I glanced at it, I thought the call was from Arkansas, so I thought ‘Who’s calling me from Arkansas? I should have known better that that’s not the abbreviation for Arkansas .
I was wondering if I should answer the call.
My interest got the best of me, so I answered the phone, said, ‘Hello,’ and on the other end of the phone was a former classmate of mine, Bill Rolfzen.
His name came up because I was doing some interviews with Gary Kleffman, Jerry Scott and Joe Roberts on the 1969, 1970 and 1971 Hibbing curling teams that went to state. Kleffman told me that Rolfzen may have played on one of the other state teams in the mid- to late 1970s.
I can imagine Bill’s surprise when he first got that message from me. We haven’t seen each other in 40 years, so all of a sudden, I’m calling him out of the blue.
We had a nice conversation.
Rolfzen did curl, but by the time he would have been on the Hibbing varsity team, the Minnesota State High School League disbanded curling as a sport in either 1976 or 1977, I can’t remember which year.
The North Pole is something someone like me can only imagine in my head.
Bill actually lives there. He’s in total sunlight right now, but like he said, they do pay for it during the winter when it’s in total darkness.
Therein lies the reason why this project has been so much fun.
I get reacquainted with former classmates, and other great athletes that came out of Hibbing High School.
Don’t think of curling as an afterthought.
Dave Kleffman, Gary Kleffman, Scott and Tony Ongaro won a state title in 1969, then two more followed in 70, with Roberts, and 71.
Hibbing won one other title, too.
Can anybody venture a guess as to who the curling coach was?
Don’t peek at the answer below.
John Coshignano
