HIBBING — Will the Minnesota Wild make the playoffs, or won’t they?
For the first time in I don’t know how many weeks, the Wild were in that top wild card spot, but a 7-3 loss to Los Angeles knocked them out of the both wild card spots, one point behind Nashville and Vancouver.
Minnesota has one more game left on its west-coast trip against Anaheim, which along with the Kings, are bottom dwellers in the standings.
That’s the problem with the Wild. They had a chance to pick up six points against bad teams, then they give up those seven goals in a game.
It just doesn’t make any sense, but Minnesota has been playing much better as of late.
Why the change?
Interim coach Dean Evason has supposedly let this team play at a faster pace. If that’s evident, then so be it. Hockey should be played at a faster pace.
The team is also better on the penalty kill, which had been a problem under former Coach Bruce Boudreau, but I can’t believe former Boudreau wanted them to play slower. Maybe he did. Who knows?
Another reason is the emergence of Kevin Fiala, who is starting to throw his weight around on the ice.
Fiala is starting to score goals. He had a nice one the other night against Nashville. He did a nice toe-drag, then beat the Predators’ goalie bar down.
Maybe that trade for Mikeal Granlund will work out.
Other players have stepped up as well, Ryan Donato, Luke Kunin to name a couple of them
For anyone who wants the Wild not to make the playoffs, that’s not the right attitude. That’s how I felt at the beginning of the season, but any playoff experience is better than not being in the playoffs.
After last season, anything is possible.
Are the Wild as good as the Blues? Probably not, but in the playoffs all it takes is a hot goalie, and it looks like Alex Stalock might be that goalie, at least for the moment. Of course, he just gave up seven goals, so that could be up in the air right now.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not going out on a limb and saying the Wild will make the playoffs. I would never say that.
There’s too many variables involved with it.
Minnesota can’t stand prosperity.
The Wild, all too often, lose to teams they should beat, like Los Angeles. That’s why it’s so frustrating watching them.
Just take care of business, so we have a chip, chair and a chance in the playoffs.
———
The Minnesota Timberwolves won’t make the playoffs. That’s a given.
It’s nice to have DeAngelo Russell on the team. The Wolves have a legitimate point guard, who can score and dish off assists.
The problem has been Karl-Anthony Towns. He’s had a hard time staying healthy this season, so he hasn’t played with Russell very much. That’s been frustrating because it would be nice to see what the two of them could accomplish if they were on the floor at the same time.
Malik Beasley has also been a good find. He’s been hammering home the 3-pointers since he arrived just before the trade deadline. That’s something the Wolves have sorely missed.
Now if the Gersson Rosas can add a couple more pieces in the offseason, Minnesota might have a legitimate chance at making the playoffs next year.
It’s always nauseating to say, “Wait until next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.