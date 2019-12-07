HIBBING — It’s looking more and more that my prediction about the Minnesota Wild winning less than 23 games is going by the wayside.
The Wild are 14-11-4 at the moment, with a game against Carolina Saturday.
That means nine more games and I can kiss that prediction goodbye.
To that I say, ‘Good for Minnesota.’
When the Wild started 1-6 there was no reason to panic because it was so early in the season, but at the time, nothing was going right for the team.
They couldn’t score. Their goaltending was so-so, and defensively, they weren’t helping their goaltenders out.
As a matter of fact, the Wild scored three own goals in that loss to Dallas, when they had a 3-0 lead and were completely dominating that game. The Stars scored six-unanswered goals in that game.
That almost seemed like the low point of the season.
Could things better?
Guess what? Things got better.
Minnesota put some points together even though they lost a couple of those games in overtime.
The Wild started creeping up the standings, but evidently, Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau wouldn’t let his team look at those standings, and for good reason.
Then the Wild went on this five-game winning streak and low-and-behold, they’re one of the wild card teams, for the time being.
I was ready to count this season out, and hopefully, the Wild could get the No. 1 pick next year.
Minnesota needs an impact player, one who can score on a moment’s notice, although it looks like the young kid from Russia might be making his way to the team next year. That would give the Wild that type of player.
Don’t get me wrong, I want to see the Wild, Wolves, Twins and Vikings do well. There’s no reason to question that, but it gets frustrating.
Enjoy this run by the Wild. They might not pull a St. Louis like last year, but hopefully, they do make the playoffs this season.
———
When are the Minnesota Vikings going to finally beat a good team?
They go to Seattle, a team that’s beatable, make no mistake, they’re beatable, but for some reason, Coach Mike Zimmer’s defense fails to show up for the game.
Ever since that Minneapolis Miracle against the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, Minnesota’s defense has been bad.
I don’t care what the statistics say. The Vikings’ defensive backs couldn’t cover an inanimate object.
The passing yards the Vikings are giving up is inexcusable. The rushing yards they gave up against the Seahawks is inexcusable.
This team was supposed to be built on defense, but that part of the game is letting Vikings fans down at the moment.
With four games remaining, including three at home, Minnesota could conceivably finish 12-4. A division title is in the cards if the Vikings can beat Green Bay at home in two weeks, otherwise, they will be a wild card.
That means winning three games on the road to make it to the Super Bowl.
That means going to either San Francisco, Green Bay, New Orleans or Seattle.
The defense better start playing up to its capabilities, or a long playoff run won’t be in the cards.
