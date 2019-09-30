MESABI DAILY NEWS
VIRGINIA — Taquarius Wair still thinks about losing his older sister Shawneece in a house fire 14 years ago.
Wair, who was seriously burned in the same fire, said the memory is never far from his mind, especially when he’s on the playing field as a running back for Mesabi Range College.
The tragedy drives the 18-year-old from Minneapolis to give his all on every play.
“I do it for all my loved ones that I’ve lost. Every time I play, it’s just motivation,’’ said Wair, who is a freshman with the Norsemen.
In the last 14 years, Wair has done his best to not let the fire hold him back.
“It happened. I can’t go back in time and stop it from happening. All I do is just focus on what I’ve got here. What’s here right now and just keep moving forward from that,’’ he said at the college recently. “I never let that stop me from doing what I want to do. Anything I ever thought about doing, I actually did it or I tried to do it. That’s it. That didn’t make me who I was.’’
Moving forward to his senior year in high school, Wair was finding success at Minneapolis North as a running back and linebacker and some college coaches were beginning to take notice. Playing at the next level was something Wair definitely wanted to do.
“We lost in the state tournament. My high school coach told asked me if I actually wanted to play college football. I told him yeah I want to play. Then he told he was going to make sure I played college football.’’
Mesabi Range head football coach Tom Inforzato entered the picture a week or two later. He was recruiting at Minneapolis North and talked to a few of the Polars. Inforzato told Wair he would like him to play for the Norsemen this season.
A short time later, Wair visited the campus in Virginia, liked what he saw and signed his letter of intent to play for Mesabi Range right there.
The belief that Inforzato had in Wair (now a first-generation college student) was a huge reason he chose to play for the Norsemen.
“That’s everything you know. Not too many coaches take the time out to put effort in to seeing what I can do when I know I can do amazing things on the field. Coach ‘I’ gave me an opportunity not only to play football but to go to college and continue my education. Football is just a plus too. I always wanted to go to college.’’
“I appreciate it so much,’’ Wair said of Inforzato. “He did so much for me and didn’t even know it probably.’’
What did Inforzato see in Wair?
“He saw everything. He saw a person that can hit, a person that likes to be hit, a person that can run the ball and can make great plays on the field. I played every position you could think of, quarterback, linebacker, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end. ... He saw what I could do with a few positions on my film last year. I can do anything on the field. He can put me at any position on the field and I’ll be great at it.’’
Inforzato knew Wair was a great athlete even before he was informed about his personal history.
“We knew right away that we liked him as a football player,’’ the coach said.
He ultimately drove down to Minneapolis North, talked to some of the players (including Wair) and “the rest is history.’’
After Inforzato met Wair (who goes by “TQ’’) face to face “is when I learned about his background and his story, which makes it even more amazing. But it also makes it more genuine that he was wanted here. He’s a good football player.’’
When looking at film of Wair, Inforzato liked that he was an all-around player.
“The thing is he can do a number of things. He runs the football very strong. He’s got a pretty quick first step. He can catch the ball very well. Then he’s a defensive player as well. He played linebacker.’’ His senior year at Minneapolis North, he played both ways for the Polars and registered almost 50 tackles, the coach added.
TQ began learning his football skills at age 6 during flag football and camps. He didn’t like flag football and was playing tackle football with players 8-9 years old when he was just 6.
Whenever he played with his age group, he felt like he was the best on the field. “I still feel like it when I step on the field. I’m the best on the field and nobody can stop me.’’
Inforzato said the Mesabi coaching staff didn’t know what Wair was going to be when he came to camp in August. “It was either running back or linebacker. We really wanted him to make his decision for himself.’’ Wair took ownership in the running back position shortly before practice started.
“He’s been very solid so far. If he continues to work and if we can develop him over the next two years — bigger, faster, stronger — I think he’ll be a very marketable recruit.’’ During games, Wair is in the mix on special teams and is rotating in at running back a little bit.
Wair is doing it all with injuries stemming from the 2005 fire. His left hand and left foot were injured severely and the burns severely impacted the upper half of his body.
“I had a lot of surgeries after that. In and out of the hospital my whole life. I just had a surgery two years ago in my junior year and missed out on football. I could play my senior year though,’’ TQ said.
According to Inforzato, “the experience he’s been through has definitely humbled him. He’s very soft spoken. I haven’t heard him complain once since he’s been here. We run a very vigorous program as you know.’’
Overall, the coach is “impressed with his work ethic and again he doesn’t complain. He works hard. That’s pretty neat. That’s a great quality to have with a life that he could easily go the other way with it. He could easily submit to his adversity. But he clearly won’t and I don’t ever see him doing that. Just from the short amount of time that I’ve really gotten to know him. He is a pretty strong individual. He’s very mentally tough.’’
Wair’s goal was to play college and possibly go to the NFL if he works hard enough and someone believes in him.
“You never know. I’m here now. I’m focused on college football right now. I’m not focused on anything else. I’m focused on just getting better, faster, stronger. Just what’s happening right now.’’
As far as his education, he is still undecided on his major. Wair likes psychology, but he still has to do more research on what he wants to pursue as a career. “Business is cool, but I want something else too.’’ He threw out public speaking, but he wants to consider all his options.
Off the field, Wair is getting used to living on his own while being a bit homesick. “It’s just hard adjusting to the college life,’’ he said.
The 18-year-old has accepted the challenge, though.
“It’s alright. I gotta do it. It’s all right I guess. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna finish, get my degree. I’m going to be good I feel like.’’
On the gridiron, Wair is confident his role will grow. “Just stay tuned. I’m going to have a breakout season real soon. Real soon. When my time comes, I’ll show them what I can do.’’
Chances are there will be plenty of media attention, too, when he does. The television and newspaper coverage is something he’s grown accustomed to.
“I like it, but sometimes I don’t like it. I have it now so I have people expecting me to do big things and I’m gonna do them. I’m gonna do it. They just have to be patient with me. You will see some nice stuff really soon.’’
Despite being a bit homesick, Inforzato thinks Wair is enjoying the experience at Mesabi.
“I think he’s embracing the junior college life and the expectations that we have.’’
