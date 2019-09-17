Hibbing Daily Tribune
HIBBING — Now that the Hibbing Community College volleyball team is on a two-game winning streak, the last thing the Cardinals want is a letdown.
Hibbing will try to keep up the momentum and go for that third-straight win when Rainy River visits Cardinal Gymnasium for a 6:30 p.m., MCAC Northern Division contest today
The Cardinals are 2-1 in the conference and with matches coming against Central Lakes on Friday and Itasca on Saturday, this is an important contest for Hibbing in the grand scheme of things
“We have a lot of excitement going into this week,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “We have a couple of big games this week. It starts with Rainy, which is our last home game for a little while, so we’re hoping to get that done and take care of another home match.”
The biggest factor in Hibbing’s success has been kill efficiency.
“Our hitting efficiency has been high, so as long as we keep our errors down and keep hitting and attacking well, we can keep them playing defense, and us on offense,” Palmer said.
That consistency comes with familiarity, which has been growing slowly but surely this season.
“That keeps getting better and better,” Palmer said. “We work on rotations every day in practice. Our hitters are able to work with the setters. She can put it exactly in their sweet spot.”
The Voyageurs, who according to Palmer, don’t have a win in the division, so she knows Rainy River will come into the match hungry for a victory.
“We’re going to use our home gym to our advantage,” Palmer said. “We have quite a few fans trying to boost our intensity up. We have to keep up our communication. If that works, hopefully, we shut them down early.”
Palmer isn’t exactly sure what kind of personnel the Voyageurs have, so her team has to be ready for anything the Voyageurs throw at them.
“We haven’t seen them at all, and I haven’t seen anything related in the stats,” Palmer said. “Mel (Rainy River coach Mel Millerbernd) is a good coach. She’s been around for many years, so I don’t expect to take them lightly.
“I don’t see any standouts as of now that we need to shutdown in particular. We have to come in, and hopefully, keep our serves errors at a minimum, then it’s attacking, keep going at them and staying strong with that.”
